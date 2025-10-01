Skills Revolution Demands Investment in Careers Guidance Infrastructure

The Prime Minister’s ambitious plan to reshape technical education represents a seismic shift in how Britain values skills and qualifications. Replacing the 50% university participation target with a goal for two-thirds of young people to achieve higher-level skills through university, further education, or apprenticeships by age 25 is bold and necessary. However, there’s a critical missing piece in this £800 million reform package: a substantial investment in careers advisers who will make these ambitions a reality.

We Need More Action

The new target to have at least 10% of young people pursuing higher technical education or apprenticeships, nearly double today’s figure, represents a fundamental cultural shift. For decades, the university pathway has been positioned as the gold standard, with technical routes treated as second-best alternatives. Changing deeply entrenched attitudes among students, parents, and employers won’t happen through policy announcements alone. It requires sustained, expert guidance from qualified careers professionals who can champion a wide range of opportunities available.

The Careers Guidance Sector Is Already Stretched Dangerously Thin

Yet the careers guidance sector is already stretched dangerously thin. Many schools rely on overstretched pastoral staff or part-time/term-time only careers advisers who lack the capacity to provide personalised guidance to every student. With 14 new Technical Excellence Colleges launching and an additional 20,000 students entering the system, the demand for comprehensive and impartial careers guidance will intensify dramatically. How can we expect young people to navigate this expanded landscape of technical qualifications, apprenticeship standards, and college options without professional support?

Continued neglect

The Prime Minister rightly questions whether we afford apprenticeships the same respect as university degrees. Part of that respect must involve providing equal access to high-quality careers guidance. University applicants benefit from UCAS systems, school visits, open days, and dedicated support networks. Meanwhile, young people exploring apprenticeships often face a bewildering maze of providers, employers, and qualification frameworks with minimal career guidance. This imbalance doesn’t signal respect; it signals continued neglect.

Careers advisers do more than distribute information, they challenge assumptions, broaden horizons, and help young people understand labour market realities. They can support young people in understanding how e.g. a Level 4 qualification in advanced manufacturing might offer better earnings potential than certain degrees, helping them make choices that align with their talents and wellbeing. They can identify students whose talents align perfectly with STEM apprenticeships but who might otherwise default to university out of social expectation. This personalised intervention is crucial for achieving the government’s target and ensuring technical education genuinely sits alongside university as an equal choice.

Without Careers Guidance Infrastructure, We Risk Building Excellent Colleges That Students Don’t Know How To Access

The £800 million investment in 16-19 funding is welcome, but without careers guidance infrastructure, we risk building excellent colleges that students don’t know how to access. We risk creating gold-standard apprenticeships that remain invisible to those who’d benefit most. The Technical Excellence Colleges in advanced manufacturing, clean energy, and digital sectors represent exciting opportunities, but only if young people across all communities know these pathways exist and feel confident choosing them.

The Opportunity For Change

The upcoming Post-16 Skills White Paper must address this deficit. Worryingly, the government previously promised to recruit at least 1,000 additional careers advisers, only to roll back on this commitment, a decision that directly undermines the ambitions now being set out. We need a funded strategy to recruit, train, and deploy careers advisers in numbers that match the scale of ambition. This means professionals with strong employer networks, labour market intelligence, specialist guidance and counselling skills and the time to work intensively with students, teachers and parents. It means embedding careers guidance throughout the education journey, not treating it as a last-minute checklist exercise or expecting teachers to deliver on this on top of the myriad of other responsibilities they already have.

The Government’s plan to elevate technical education is exactly what Britain needs. But vision without implementation support is just aspiration. If we’re serious about changing how young people view their options, we must invest in the professionals who’ll guide them there. Careers advisers aren’t a peripheral expense – they’re fundamental infrastructure for this skills revolution.

By Dr Deirdre Hughes OBE, CDI Legacy Fellow & A Vice-President of the International Association of Educational and Vocational Guidance (IAEVG)