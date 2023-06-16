Why Managers Matter: Taking on Insecure Work

Emerging research shows that managers can play a significant role in tackling job insecurity and fostering a culture of good work. This joint Oped outlines how addressing job insecurity should not only be a matter of employee well-being, but also a strategic imperative.

In today’s rapidly evolving work landscape, the issue of job insecurity has emerged as a critical concern. The constant worry of an unstable job or looming layoffs takes a toll on individuals, both physically and mentally, as well as financially.

Extensive research has explored the concept of job insecurity, shedding light on its prevalence in the UK and the characteristics of workers in insecure employment. Research conducted by the Work Foundation revealed that in 2021, over six million workers were in severely insecure work in 2021. Additionally, it emphasised the vital role the Government can play in addressing job insecurity.

The role of managers in supporting employees in insecure jobs

However, one crucial aspect that remains underexplored is the role of managers in supporting employees in insecure jobs. Emerging evidence suggests that managers can play a significant role in tackling job insecurity and fostering a culture of good work. For instance, a study conducted at the Department of Work and Organisational Psychology at Carl von Ossietzky University delved into the impact of supervisor support on employee engagement amidst job insecurity. The findings revealed that cultivating a positive relationship with supervisors can alleviate the psychological burden of job insecurity, providing employees with a trusted ally during times of uncertainty.

But the impact of manager support goes far beyond emotional solace – it directly influences employee wellbeing and overall performance. Picture a scenario where a company undergoes a restructuring process, leaving employees uncertain about their future. It is precisely in such moments that a supportive manager steps up, offering much-needed guidance and reassurance. With a steady hand, managers can transform stumbling blocks into stepping stones towards success. They become akin to dedicated cheerleaders on the sidelines, fueling employees’ motivation when it’s needed the most.

Addressing job insecurity

Addressing job insecurity is not only a matter of employee well-being, it also needs to be a strategic imperative. The consequences of job insecurity aren’t limited to individual well-being – they have broader implications for an organisation’s competitiveness. Extensive research has consistently shown a strong link between job satisfaction, employee well-being, and overall organisational success. When employees feel uncertain and dissatisfied, their performance inevitably suffers, putting the organisation’s competitiveness at risk. Addressing job insecurity, therefore, becomes not only a matter of employee well-being but also a strategic imperative for organisational success.

Recognising the urgency of this issue, the Chartered Management Institute (CMI) and the Work Foundation have joined forces to delve into the role of managers in tackling insecure work head-on. Our goal is to gain a deeper understanding of how managers can shape a sense of security within their teams while simultaneously driving organisational performance.

Delivering essential guidance to organisations and policymakers looking to deliver better for diverse workforces

By uncovering valuable insights and best practices, the findings of this joint effort will deliver essential guidance to organisations and policymakers looking to deliver better for diverse workforces. It’s key to acknowledge the challenges faced by managers in supporting employees in insecure roles. Conflicting policy requirements, inadequate or non-existent management training, limited access to internal and external specialists, and budgetary constraints all present significant hurdles. Overcoming them is crucial for managers to fulfil their potential in supporting employees during times of uncertainty and change.

To address these gaps, the research will dive deeper into how managers can support the well-being and health of workers in insecure jobs. It will explore ways to enhance job satisfaction, foster autonomy, and facilitate growth and development in uncertain work environments. By highlighting exemplary organisations that have successfully created supportive spaces for managers and workers in sectors grappling with job insecurity, valuable insights and best practices can be shared.

The project will survey both managers and workers in insecure roles to explore the pressures that both roles face in addressing precarious work, and their individual perspectives on best practice for addressing it.

Job insecurity is an urgent concern impacting a vast number of workers. It demands our utmost attention, and managers can play a significant role in transforming the narrative. By providing the necessary support and guidance, managers can help employees to successfully navigate uncertain times. Investing in their training, empowering them to create secure work environments, and fostering a thriving, engaged workforce will yield substantial benefits for all stakeholders involved. With managers leading the charge, we can confront job insecurity head-on and pave the way for a more secure and prosperous future.

By Daisy Hooper and Asli Atay

Daisy Hooper, Head of Policy and Innovation at the Chartered Management Institute (CMI)

Asli Atay, Policy Advisor at the Work Foundation

