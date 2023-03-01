HIT Training Ltd. strengthens its board with four new Directors

National training provider HIT Training Ltd (HIT), has appointed four new Directors to its board. The appointments feed into the company’s wider vision of pursuing business growth opportunities across its target sectors.

HIT delivers apprenticeships and training across three specialist divisions: HIT Training for hospitality and catering, Connect2Care for adult care, healthcare, early years and funeral services and the Executive Development Network for training in management and leadership.

The newly appointed Directors all have in-depth experience of the apprenticeship and training sector, having been promoted from within the company, after long careers working closely with businesses and learners.

They join the board as of 1st March 2023, following the recent appointment of Kevin Pyatt as IT & Change Director. Kevin joins HIT from a rich career in the employment and care sectors, specialising in business transformation through digital strategy. His mix of business and technical expertise will help create a high-performing and robust infrastructure for the company to deliver impactful change.

Micaela Barlow joins as Quality Director. Michaela has been with HIT for over 10 years, the last seven of which serving as Head of Quality. Her passions lie in ensuring standards are maintained and barriers to training are removed, ensuring accessible, high-quality learning for all.

Robert Bird joins as Sales Director. Robert has been at HIT for over 16 years and has led the sales team for the last five of those. His experience lies in building partnerships that promote business growth. He will spearhead HITs sales strategy and play a key role in growing the number of apprentices and learners on training programmes across the UK.

Chris Rose joins as Marketing Director, coming from his position as Head of Marketing for HIT for over 12 years. He will oversee the marketing and communications strategy for the business to promote and grow the breadth of its training programmes, while aligning all promotional activity to support current businesses and apprentices through any industry challenges.

HIT is a one of the UK’s most trusted training providers with a track record of delivering high quality and impactful training to the specialist sectors it operates in. They work closely with businesses to ensure its apprentices are provided with full support and develop skillsets that set them up for successful careers, right from the beginning of their journey.

Jill Whittaker, Managing Director of HIT Training Ltd. comments,

“HIT is not a skills company that stands still. In March, the majority of our shares will be transferred into an Employee Ownership Trust, allowing our employees to have a significant and meaningful stake in the business. To support our future growth, we have made these four new appointments to bring new skills to the board. The diverse experience and innovative approach they bring is a great match for our growth ambitions, and I very much look forward to working closely with them in the future.”

