NUS Scotland announces new president to take office from July

Current NUS Scotland President Ellie Gomersall congratulates Sai Shraddha Suresh Viswanathan on her election

Following a ballot of representatives from across Scotland’s student movement, NUS Scotland has announced the winner of the election to be the new NUS Scotland President.

Sai Shraddha Suresh Viswanathan is the first international student to be elected to the position, and will take office from July 2024 for a two-year term.

Current NUS Scotland President Ellie Gomersall will continue in the role until then, during which time she will continue to represent and campaign for students in Scotland – with key focus on NUS Scotland’s Fix Student Housing campaign and publishing a roadmap to a new education system for Scotland.

Sai was elected on a manifesto that outlined some of her priorities for NUS Scotland during her term including building a strong and accessible student movement; protecting vital education funding; and fostering a culture which is representative and supportive of the diversity of Scotland’s student, recognising all students – college and university, international and domestic, and apprentices.

Commenting, current NUS Scotland President Ellie Gomersall said:

“Congratulations to Sai on her election as my successor as NUS Scotland President. NUS has long been at the forefront of Scotland’s proudly radical student movement and I can’t wait to see what Sai achieves in the role over the next two years.”

Commenting, NUS Scotland President-Elect Sai Shraddha Suresh Viswanathan said:

“I am extremely proud to be elected as NUS Scotland’s new president, particularly as the first ever international student to take on the role. I am deeply grateful to all those who have put their trust in me to lead in this role as we all work together for Scotland’s students, and I want to thank Eliot Wooding-Sherwin who ran a great campaign as my opponent and who has worked really hard as part of our movement.

Following on from Ellie, and all her predecessors, as NUS Scotland President will be a challenge but one I am excited to take on from July. Our movement must be inclusive, representative, accessible, and student led. These values will embody my approach as NUS Scotland continues to work for students, fighting for a better funded education system and real support for students of all backgrounds.”