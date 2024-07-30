risr/ Strengthens Team with Creation of Chief Customer Officer Role

risr/, a leading provider in the delivery of secure software for high-stakes exams, assessment and learning, has announced the appointment of Paul Muir to its newly created Chief Customer Officer (CCO) role.

Paul will draw upon his almost 25 years of experience in education and assessment for organisations including Cambridge University Press & Assessment, PA Consulting and the British Council. Paul will also continue to volunteer extensively within the sector, holding Director and board positions at the Association of Test Publishers (ATP) and as Vice-Chair and board member for the e-Assessment Association (eAA) – as risr/ continues to spearhead innovation in the e-assessment sector.

As CCO, Paul will continue to build on risr/’s customer-centric approach through a range of innovative programmes. This includes creating and leading customer-led risr/ advisory boards, to ensure ongoing customer engagement and collaboration remains at the heart of risr/’s product development.

risr/ has created this new role to reflect the huge growth in global demand for its medical assessment and learning platform, as well as for its integrated software solution aimed at reducing burden on end-point assessment organisations in the apprenticeship sector.

Currently, risr/’s assessment and learning software is used by several of the world’s leading medical awarding bodies, including the General Medical Council, the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Radiologists, and is used to assess 70% of all medical students in the UK. risr/also provides an integrated apprenticeship assessment solution with partners, Skilltech Solutions, that is currently being used by awarding body Construction EPA to assess construction apprenticeships across 25 standards.

Working closely across the breadth of risr/’s proposition – risr/apply, risr/assess and risr/advance – Paul will leverage his extensive industry experience to ensure that risr/’s software remains customer and user-centric, crucial for providing a positive impact across its blossoming global customer base.

Paul Muir comments:

“I’m proud and excited to join risr/ as its new Chief Customer Officer. Not only does the company set the bar when it comes to digital assessment and the safe delivery of high-stakes assessment, its commitment to customer-centricity is a hugely exciting prospect. I can’t wait to get stuck in and work with the phenomenal risr/ team, as well as working with risr/’s notable global client base.”

Paul Glover, Chief Operating Officer at risr/ adds:

“We’re thrilled to welcome Paul to the team. His experience and track record speaks for itself, and I can’t wait to see the impact he’ll make to our amazing risr/ team as we continue to deliver value to our global customer base and target growth. I’m confident that he’ll hit the ground running and I know that our clients will benefit from Paul’s knowledge and guidance as he assumes his role.”