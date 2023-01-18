Winningtemp names Fredrik Holmgren as new CRO to drive growth

Swedish employee engagement platform, Winningtemp, today announces the appointment of Fredrik Holmgren as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Holmgren will be responsible for leading the sales, marketing, and customer success teams to drive growth in new markets and bolster the company’s customer experience.

Holmgren has a strong track record of leading teams to success in the software industry. Prior to joining Winningtemp, he served as the Regional Vice President (Nordics) at Tableau, a Salesforce company, where he helped develop the company’s go-to-market strategy into a mature enterprise sales organisation.

“I’m super excited about the opportunity to take on the role as CRO at Winningtemp, as the company continues to scale,” said new Winningtemp CRO, Fredrik Holmgren. “Winningtemp offers a unique solution that ensures every employee feels seen and heard. Its AI-powered pulse surveys offer businesses an unparalleled opportunity to grow through consistent feedback, as well as providing a better view of what is happening around the organisation on a weekly basis.”

Holmgren added “I have spent my career in international leadership positions within the software industry and am experienced in growing businesses successfully with a customer-focused, value-based approach. I was most recently at Salesforce, where I established and led Tableau in the Nordic region. I’m looking forward to bringing this experience to Winningtemp and using it to help the company continue to grow internationally.”

“Fredrik has a proven track record of unifying the customer journey across all sales avenues while improving the customer experience,” said Pierre Lindmark, CEO and co-founder at Winningtemp. “Based on his experience in driving high-growth sales organisations, combined with a background in artificial intelligence and data analytics, Fredrik will play an essential role at Winningtemp. We look forward to his contributions in elevating our brand and supporting our continued growth.”

Based on more than 600 scientific studies, Winningtemp’s AI combines a detailed understanding of job satisfaction levels and turnover risk, with actionable insights to create high-performing teams, which is increasingly important in organisations working remotely.

Holmgren will begin his role at Winningtemp on 1 Feb, 2023.

