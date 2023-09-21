Introducing the Inaugural Quality Professionals Awards: Celebrating Our Unsung Heroes in Further Education and Employability

We are thrilled to announce the launch of the first-ever Quality Professionals Awards, set to shine a spotlight on some of our unsung heroes of the further education and employability sectors – the dedicated quality professionals who drive continuous improvement.

This prestigious event aims to honour the outstanding contributions made by practitioners and leaders in enhancing the quality of education and employability programmes, who work alongside delivery teams to pave the way for a brighter future for learners and job seekers.

Recognising Excellence in Quality Improvement

In an era where education and employability are paramount to personal and societal success, the pursuit of quality improvement has never been more critical. These awards will celebrate the individuals and teams whose unwavering commitment to quality has made a significant impact on their organisation and the people it supports.

Lou Doyle, CEO of Mesma who founded the awards said,

“Quality management is a discipline and career path that is respected and recognised internationally in many sectors, building transferable skills which can be applied in different settings. I can’t think of many more important uses of that experience than driving quality in education and employability. There are fantastic people working in both sectors including internal quality assurers, continuous improvement managers, and senior leaders. They exist in all parts of the FE & Skills system and increasingly, in employment support throughout the UK. When we floated the idea of the awards to people the resounding response was ‘great idea’ so we’re taking it forward having already secured some fantastic judges and partners.”

Categories

Thousands of people work in quality assurance and improvement roles in further education, skills and employability throughout the UK. They work in training providers, employment support providers, colleges, universities, local adult education and awarding organisations. The categories are designed to recognise all their valued contributions.

Each category will recognise the extraordinary efforts and achievements of professionals who have made a substantial impact in their fields, with awards for both further education and employability professionals. Categories include awards for rising stars, established professionals, leaders, initiatives, and collaborative partnerships.

Partners

We are thrilled to confirm the Institute of Employability Professionals as a headline sponsor and FE News as the media partner for the awards.

Scott Parkin FIEP, Group CEO of IEP said,

“The Quality Professionals Awards are not just about accolades; they are about recognition and appreciation for those who work diligently behind the scenes. The professionals who are the driving force behind the constant pursuit of excellence, setting high standards, and tirelessly seeking ways to improve outcomes in the further education and employability professions to help make a positive impact on people’s lives.

Quality improvement and the creation of an ecosystem for service excellence is at the heart of what we do at the IEP and our mission aligns perfectly with the ethos of these awards. As such, our commitment runs deep, as we understand the pivotal role these individuals play in shaping the future of employability and education. We are delighted to sponsor the Awards and help shine a spotlight on the importance of quality and continuous improvement and celebrate the achievements and passion of those professionals who are at the forefront of driving forward our mission.”

Further partners will be announced in November 2023, including the all-important category sponsors.

Join Us in Celebrating Excellence

We invite everyone passionate about the future of education and employability to join us in celebrating excellence. Whether you are a practitioner working tirelessly behind the scenes or a leader guiding your organisation to new heights, your contributions are invaluable.

Website Launch in November 2023

Mark your calendars! Our full website will go live in November 2023, opening the doors for nominations and applications. This platform will serve as a hub for quality professionals and their peers to showcase their achievements and innovations. In the meantime, you can contact the team here to be the first in the know, or enquire about sponsorship opportunities.

The awards ceremony will take place in June 2024, promising an afternoon filled with inspiration, networking opportunities, and the chance to honour the shortlisted applicants. Leaders and practitioners from around the UK will gather to celebrate excellence, share good practice, and drive further innovation in these essential sectors.

