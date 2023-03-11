Have you heard the latest on T Levels and LLE? FE Soundbite edition 685

Welcome to the FE weekly Soundbite Edition 685! What is the latest on T Levels and LLE?

This is the weekly e-newsletter and e-journal brought to you by FE News: ISSN 2732-4095.

LLE and Rob Halfon exclusive

Did you check out the Rob Halfon exclusive on LLE? Revolutionising Student Finance: Our Lifelong Loan Entitlement. What are your thoughts on Lifelong Learning Entitlement and the impact on Lifelong learning and upskilling all life long?

Did you check out the latest on T Levels?

DfE’s delay on T-Level rollout from 2023 to 2024. Have you checked out our sector reaction piece?

International Women’s Day:

This week, we had International Women’s Day… we had so many articles, we set up a tag page for you… some cracking articles in here.

Next week is the Spring Statement, have you checked out this article by mate Kirstie Donnelly: Levying Up the Chancellor’s Budget.

I hope you enjoy FE Soundbite this week! Gavin, CEO and Founder, FE News and FE Careers

