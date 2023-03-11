Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Have you heard the latest on T Levels and LLE? FE Soundbite edition 685

Gavin O March 11, 2023
0 Comments
Gavin O'Meara, FE News

Welcome to the FE weekly Soundbite Edition 685! What is the latest on T Levels and LLE?

This is the weekly e-newsletter and e-journal brought to you by FE News: ISSN 2732-4095. We know life is busy, so here is a snapshot of the latest announcements and epic thought leadership articles from sector influencers and cool thinkers across FE and Skills this week on FE News.

LLE and Rob Halfon exclusive

Did you check out the Rob Halfon exclusive on LLE? Revolutionising Student Finance: Our Lifelong Loan Entitlement. What are your thoughts on Lifelong Learning Entitlement and the impact on Lifelong learning and upskilling all life long?

Did you check out the latest on T Levels?

DfE’s delay on T-Level rollout from 2023 to 2024. Have you checked out our sector reaction piece?

International Women’s Day:

This week, we had International Women’s Day… we had so many articles, we set up a tag page for you… some cracking articles in here.

Next week is the Spring Statement, have you checked out this article by mate Kirstie Donnelly: Levying Up the Chancellor’s Budget.

I hope you enjoy FE Soundbite this week!

Gavin, CEO and Founder, FE News and FE Careers

