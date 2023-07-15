How do you get to be Ofsted Outstanding? FE Soundbite Edition 703

Welcome to Soundbite Edition 703, So, how do you get to be Ofsted Outstanding? 15th July 2023

How do you achieve Ofsted Outstanding? Well here is a College and Training Provider perspective:

I loved the session from the recent OneFile conference, where we heard from both a Training Provider and a College who had both achieved Ofsted outstanding. Sort of voices from the trenches, in the rough and tumble of achieving Ofsted Outstanding and also working in a busy FE environment. So we have Ofsted inspection insights from Gavin Dean and Susan Bright, with Susanna Lawson. I hope you find it helpful.

Ethnic Equity in Education

BLG Crisis summit sees launch of Ethnic Equity in Education campaign.

What can we learn on Governance from HE?

We had a really interesting insight from Michael Shattock on Governance in HE… what can we learn from this in FE?

… fancy something uplifting and inspiring:

NCFE’s Aspiration Awards celebrate inspiring learners and educators.

Lift off for Space Degree Apprenticeships

This is one for all those who wanted to be a Space Cadet: All systems are go for new space degree apprenticeship.

Cool exclusive thought leadership articles from this week on FE News

We have had cool exclusive articles from OECD’s El Iza Mohamedou and Eugenia Gonzalez from OECD and University of Oxford wrote: Care about upskilling, reskilling, social mobility and innovation? Look no further than VET.

Kathryn Jellings on Don’t hold back from talking to your neurodiverse learners, Richard Wakelin from Novus on Reading in prisons: Why there are grounds for optimism (which is good as last week I was proper depressed about the latest Ofsted report on literacy in prisons).

Neil Sambrook shared his thoughts on encouraging more vocational people into teaching, Chris Rea wrote about work experience.

Dave Leach on Shaping science citizens in the age of climate change and Spencer Mehlman wrote Attracting Industry Candidates to Become Apprenticeship Trainers: Bridging the Gap in Specialist Trainer Shortages.

Reasonable adjustments

Did you check out Reel #9: Advice for Reasonable Adjustments with Dr Louise Karwowski?

Published in