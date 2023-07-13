Reel #9: Advice for Reasonable Adjustments

It’s time for the penultimate episode of the FE News and Cognassist Neurodiversity: Empowering Learning and Employment series.

Reel #9 breaks down reasonable adjustments in education and the workplace.

True to form, Gavin and Louise keep it short and snappy. Keeping this information as accessible as possible.

The big question that Gavin O’Meara and Dr Louise Karwowski ask is “what counts as a reasonable adjustment?”

What each organisation considers reasonable will depend on a few things.

Louise looks at three main things to consider around reasonable adjustments, expanding on the previous episode on Neuro-Inclusion and the Law.

She then gives a few ready-made and easy to implement examples of workplace adjustments, which ideally employers should already have in place:

Flexible working practices

Workplace mentors

Simple and easy to understand internal communications

Consideration towards different lighting levels and sounds in your workplace

Assistive technology

Hear more from Gavin and Louise on each of these areas and what existing advice is also out there for educators.

As Gavin says, the most important thing is to just explore and start.

We’ve got to be able to support as many diverse thinkers as possible and encourage a greater understanding of our differences if we hope to realise the benefits of neurodiverse talent.

Looking ahead to our final week, Reel #10 will reflect on the full series and the feedback from listeners along the way.

Neuro-inclusion is a journey for all of us, and we can help each other to continue moving forwards and deliver small but meaningful change.

Keep up the good work!

Listen in now for more neurodiversity insights and a bonus reveal at the end of this episode…

Check out all our episodes so far here.

Watch Reel 9 here:

Or listen to it on the go here:

Published in