What do MPs think is the future of Post 16 Qualifications? FE Soundbite 692

So What do MPs think about Post 16 Qualification reform?

So the Education Select Committee released a report: The future of post-16 qualifications. Well the long and the short of it the Committee recommends: The Government must pause post-16 education shake-up or risk making skills shortages worse. There are some interesting points on T Levels, BTEC, Maths Teachers, funding and Apprenticeships… and we also have a sector reaction piece. So I’d recommend checking out what they have to say.

Another interesting report came out this week: Report reveals British SME decision-makers disagree on role of education. One-third of the £594m National Tutoring Programme Funding Unspent.

Learning and Work shared some interesting findings: Three key lessons in delivering an In-Work Support Service for Wales. So how can we make the Apprenticeship Levy work for all?

Exclusive thought leadership articles from this week:

Micro-Credentials

We had a cool article from Paul Grainger on Micro-credentials: their role in the economy and lifelong learning.

Stress and Ofsted

Chris Thomson reflects on the recent Ofsted announcements: Defence that Doesn’t Make the Grade.

This is Stress Awareness Month and this is a great article from Lou Mycroft: Stress – A Collective Workplace Issue.

Promoting Workplace Inclusion:

Gavin Hoole wrote about Workplace Inclusion.

AI and ChatGPT

Soundbite wouldn’t be complete without a weekly AI fix! EDSK’s Eleanor Regan asks: What does ChatGPT mean for the future of assessment? and Katie Novak wrote an interesting piece: The impact of AI in the classroom: What does the future hold?

Can you spot the difference?

I used to love a bit of Spot the Difference. So have you noticed anything different on FE News?

So yes, you eagle eyed spotters… we now have a ‘mega menu’… as we have 200+ pieces of content per week, we developed a new ‘mega menu’ to help you navigate…. we also added in a news ticker…. this year is our 20th anniversary, when we launched in 2003, we were based outside Canary Wharf and I used to love the Reuters ticker wrapping around the building in Cabot Square. So this is a retro nod to this… and yes we have animated the FE News logo… more fun in the near future with this!

