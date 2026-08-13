City & Guilds celebrates learners’ Exam Results Day success at UK colleges  

Colleges across the country hosted representatives from City & Guilds today as they joined learners and staff for Exam Results day celebrations.

The awarding organisation visited educational institutions in West Nottinghamshire, Sandwell, Oaklands and York to celebrate learners’ success in its vocational and technical programmes, which help people develop the skills to succeed across 10 key employment sectors.

Mandy Smith, Executive Director, City & Guilds, joined learners and staff at York College, which offers a range of academic and vocational courses, including City & Guilds accredited trades, hair and beauty, and hospitality programmes.

She said:

“Exam results day is a significant milestone which, for many, marks a new and exciting chapter in their lives, when students are ready to progress to the next stage after years of hard work.

“In particular I’ve been delighted to see the high learner volumes and success we’ve seen in Level 3 and T Level results across the country today. This may reflect greater awareness among young people of the challenges of finding work, illustrated by the alarming number of NEETs and the increasing attention given to this issue by government.

“The case for investing in vocational skills has never been stronger as these help young people to gain sought-after skills, build careers and fulfil their potential. We wish all students the best for the future as they plan their next steps today, and City & Guilds are proud to have played a role in helping them achieve their goals.”

Ken Merry, Principal and Chief Executive at York College, said:

“Our reputation for high-quality teaching has been borne out by another fantastic set of summer results. As the leading further education college in the area, we’re proud of the work we do to equip students with the knowledge and skills needed to embark on a successful learning journey through to higher-level study or employment.”

York College student Dominic Foster received his result in T-Level Management & Administration, achieving a Distinction:

“The best things about the T-Level were the placement and the course structure – the placement gives you work experience, while all the course content flowed really well and is already relevant for what I’m doing next, which is a Project Management degree apprenticeship.”