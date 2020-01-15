 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

NHS industry placement scheme a success for East Sussex College students

Details
Hits: 109
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

An awards event took place at East Sussex College Eastbourne last week (Wednesday 8th January) to celebrate students completing a pilot industry placement programme within the NHS

Fifteen Health and Science students from the college have successfully completed a placement in a health or social care setting. The pilot project, created in partnership with the college, East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust, the Learning Disabilities Team at East Sussex County Council and Health Education England, saw students spend one day a week for 10 weeks in the healthcare environment.

The students, who study a Health or Science subject at ESC in Eastbourne, Hastings and Lewes, went through a rigorous application and interview process to secure their placements. With the support of the mentors in practice, the students had first-hand experience of working in the sector.

Students were joined by family, college tutors and their mentors to celebrate the completion of this pilot industry placement programme.

Rebecca Conroy, principal of East Sussex College Eastbourne, hosted the evening, and identified the project as a precursor to a new government initiative coming in: T-Levels. “T-Levels will enable vocational and technical education to have the same parity as A-Levels, and this pilot project was developed with the rollout of T-Levels in this sector in 2021. By looking at high-level industry placement models - and early on - enables students to make decisions a lot earlier on about what they want to specialise in.

Kim O’Connor studies BTEC Level 3 Health & Social Care in Hastings and has a really clear directional plan following her placement. She said, “I was offered this opportunity within the NHS in theatres and scrubbed in for many cases, with my mentor Amy. I observed many orthopaedic cases and learnt about both bone anatomy and person-centred care. The placement opened my eyes to the amount of jobs available in the NHS and I now wish to progress to a role in theatres. This experience has been utterly life-changing, and to anyone offered the chance, I would recommend grabbing this opportunity with both hands!

Kim’s mentor, Amy Miller, from the Surgical department at Hastings Conquest Hospital, adds, “Kim really engaged well with this placement and even attended on additional days. I think it’s a brilliant scheme and I’ve really enjoyed being a part of it. I wish this had been around when I was 18. It’s a great pathway for students looking to work in this industry.

Advertisement

Minister focuses on early learning and childcare during Borders College visit
Sector News
The Minister for Children and Young People Maree Todd MSP visited Bord
Cambridge Regional College Students encouraged to reach their full potential thanks to two inspirational events
Sector News
Students have been learning about the world of work, thanks to staff a
Jobs boost for Cumbria as 500 nuclear roles to be advertised via new service
Sector News
A partnership between Sellafield Ltd, Jacobs, and Morgan Sindall is se

Placements were undertaken in various health and social care settings, including the Surgical departments at both Eastbourne’s District General Hospital and Conquest Hospital, Hastings. Helen Futcher from East Sussex County Council secured placements for students within the Learning Disabilities Service and Angie Jarvis from East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust, secured placements across the Trust.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Minister focuses on early learning and childcare during Borders College visit
Sector News
The Minister for Children and Young People Maree Todd MSP visited Bord
Cambridge Regional College Students encouraged to reach their full potential thanks to two inspirational events
Sector News
Students have been learning about the world of work, thanks to staff a
£5million government-funded Taking Teaching Further applications closing soon
Sector News
Round 2 applications for Taking Teaching Further close on 31 JanuaryAp
Foot Anstey and Willmott Dixon announced as headline sponsors for Exeter College Awards
Sector News
@FootAnstey and @WillmottDixon announced as headline sponsors for @Exe
Jobs boost for Cumbria as 500 nuclear roles to be advertised via new service
Sector News
A partnership between Sellafield Ltd, Jacobs, and Morgan Sindall is se
We need a reskilling revolution...
Sector News
Here's how to make it happenAs the world faces the transformative econ
East Sussex College student dashes into New Year with silver medal from University athletics competition
Sector News
An East Sussex College student has won silver in the 60-metre sprint a
Burton and South Derbyshire College student set to turn up the heat in competition
Sector News
A plumbing apprentice from Burton and South Derbyshire College is set
Lectures from visiting inventor gives Havering College Construction and Engineering students food for thought
Sector News
Construction and Engineering students enjoyed insightful and forward-t
Making Bristol a Living Wage City
Sector News
The alliance of employers, the ‘Bristol Living Wage Action Group’,
Primary School Admissions Deadline
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/14/primary-school-admissions-dead
Imperial College partner with BBC to test the nation’s intelligence
Sector News
How clever are you? Can you train yourself to be smarter? And is your

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page