Former Borders College student ‘game’ for LANTRA finals

Staff from Borders College’s Rural Skills department recently submitted nominations for Lantra Scotland’s much-anticipated Awards for Land-based and Aquaculture Skills (the ALBAS), and were delighted to learn that one of their former students had been shortlisted for the finals.

Charlie Blance, age 20 from Methven was selected by an independent judging panel made up of influential figures from across the land-based and aquaculture sector and chaired by agriculture and rural affairs journalist Erika Hay.

These annual awards recognise the achievements of individuals, employer partnerships and training providers in land-based and aquaculture, as well as raising the profile of training and employment opportunities and highlighting the benefits to employers of a well-trained and highly skilled workforce.

Charlie studied HNC in Gamekeeping and Wildlife Management at Borders College. In her time there she was awarded HNC Gamekeeping Student of the Year, Landbased Best Overall Student of the Year and the HNC Workbased Learner of the Year Award.

Lecturer Garry Dickson, who nominated Charlie said:

“Charlie has achieved so many accolades and overcame many obstacles in her goal of furthering her career in the gamekeeping industry.

“Her observational skills, attention to detail along with an excellent knowledge and understanding of the working countryside was apparent whether out in the field on practical tasks or within her written projects.

“We are delighted she has been shortlisted and wish her all the best in the next stage of the awards process.”

Charlie will find out if she has won at a prestigious gala dinner and award ceremony on Thursday 5th March at the Doubletree by Hilton Dunblane Hydro.

We wish her the best of luck!

