Wren Kitchens launching IT internship programme for undergraduates

This summer, to help develop the next generation of talented tech professionals, Wren Kitchens will be launching an IT internship programme for undergraduates.

Aimed at second year IT university students, the UK’s best retail place to work is offering competitively paid internships at its headquarters in Barton-upon-Humber, 
North Lincolnshire.

Wren will welcome over 200 IT graduates and interns over the next two years to cater for the rapid growth of the company.

The tech team is the heartbeat of the business and from scratch they develop and maintain world-class technology such as the industry leading CAD based kitchen planner and 3D virtual reality systems. Plus, they also enhance multiple internal systems to ensure optimum service levels across manufacturing, customer services, installations and logistics. 

The 12-week programme starting on Monday, 6th July will offer full-time positions to those that shine. Interns will be personally mentored by senior members of the team where they will work on developing live systems to further improve the customer’s experience whilst purchasing a kitchen. 

The internship is available in the following five tailored courses:

  • PHP Developers 
  • JavaScript Developers
  • iOS Developers
  • DevOps Engineers
  • Software Testers

Wren Kitchens IT Director, Craig Douglas, said:

“With limited prospects in the region like this, we’re proud to be offering an exceptional opportunity for the next generation to gain unrivalled experience in a first-class tech team, and to secure a full-time position before even graduating. 

“We’re committed to investing in training and development in our tech professionals, as well as offering career opportunities within the business to ensure that they can succeed in a long and successful career here at Wren.”

The new mezzanine space will encompass the latest technology and testing studios including virtual reality demos, interactive screens, network monitoring systems and a 50-seater auditorium for speakers to offer inspiration and expertise. Works will be complete as soon as summer 2020. Exciting, extensive development works have commenced at Wren’s headquarters to create a state-of-the-art IT office with the capacity for over 450 people.

Are you in your second year at university studying an IT-related course and looking to secure a full-time position once graduated? Check out the IT opportunities section on  for more information and how to apply.

