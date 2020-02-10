Barnsley College organises Boccia tournament

Barnsley College Sport students have organised and officiated the Disability Sport Yorkshire national under-19s Boccia tournament in partnership with governing body, Boccia England.

The competition provided students the opportunity to work with young disabled people, plus invaluable hands-on experience of being involved in a sporting event. Boccia is a precision ball sport played indoors with soft leather balls that tests muscle control and accuracy. Students worked on the event as part of their Participation in Sport module.

Rio Mellor, 17, of West Street, Worsbrough Dale, said: “Being involved with the tournament has given us the opportunity to learn the rules of a sport which is new to us and then take on the challenge of organising the qualifiers. We were briefed on the rules by Boccia England beforehand and given responsibility for planning the tournament and undertaking refereeing duties. It has also been great to have experience of being involved with disability sport.”

Amanda Sowerby, Physical Activity and Sport Co-ordinator at College, added: “Disability Sport Yorkshire have been organising regional competitions in partnership with Boccia England for several years now, utilising our excellent facilities here at Barnsley College.

“The students have been enthusiastic, helpful and willing to learn. This is the main reason Disability Sport Yorkshire have continued to hold the event here at the College.”

