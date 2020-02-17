 
Ffion Jones Wins at the British Education Awards

Health and Social Care student Ffion Jones has won in the Vocational category at the highly prestigious British Educational Awards

Newtown College (part of @NPTCGroup) Health and Social Care student Ffion Jones has won in the Vocational category at the highly prestigious British Educational Awards, held in Manchester last month.

Ffion has become the first student from NPTC Group of Colleges to win at the awards, now in their fourth year. Seventy finalists gathered from England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales for the awards, where students and their families mingled with celebrities, educators and politicians at the iconic Beetham Tower, at Hilton Manchester Deansgate.

Twenty winners were presented with a trophy by an array of politicians, leading education professionals and celebrities from the world of sport and television and Ffion was amongst them. Along with three other finalists in her category, she was asked to take to the stage as the winner was announced. Ffion, who attended the award with her lecturer Sarah Eskins and family members, said she was “surprised and delighted” after scooping the much-coveted award.

The British Education Awards (BEA) recognises the outstanding academic and extracurricular achievements of students across six award categories including GCSE or Scottish National 5, A Level or Scottish Advanced Higher, Vocational, Degree and Degree Apprenticeship.

The BEA identifies and celebrates individuals who have excelled within the British education system. In doing so, these awards acknowledge that success comes down to personal endeavour and application. Educational attainment is not possible without the desire and commitment of each student to further themselves through knowledge and learning.

Ffion was nominated for the award in recognition of her brilliant academic results and extracurricular success during her time at college. She combined studying for the BTEC with two part-time jobs as well as being a Dementia Friends Champion, raising funds for the Alzheimer’s Society, and a Police Cadet Leader with Dyfed Powys Police. During her time as a cadet at Newtown’s St. John’s Centre, she has carried out work placements at Bethshan Nursing home and Newtown Hospital. In addition to this, she has somehow found time to complete bronze and silver Duke of Edinburgh awards and achieve a Triple Distinction Star with 100% attendance in her Level 3 BTEC in Extended Diploma in Health and Social Care.

Ffion has consistently demonstrated that her work ethic is second to none, having already achieved a Bronze Award for BTEC Child, Health and Social Care Student of the Year 2019, recognising her outstanding dedication and commitment to the subject.

Lecturer for Health and Social Care, Sarah Eskins said: “It gave me great pleasure to attend the ceremony with Ffion and see her announced as the winner, I was so very proud of her. She is a hard worker and has a bright future ahead of her.”

After leaving College, Ffion has begun her journey to becoming a Police Officer, securing a post as a Special Constable with Dyfed Powys Police.

Kelly Sherwood, Head of School: Health Social and Childcare congratulated Ffion on her remarkable achievement: “Ffion was an exceptional student, completing all work to an extremely high standard whilst also taking part in community activities and volunteering opportunities. Her work as a Dementia Friend Champion allowed her to pass on her knowledge to many of our students and staff, and her fundraising activities raised hundreds of pounds for different charities. She is most deserving of the British Education Award and we are very proud of her achievements. We wish her all the very best for her future.”

 

