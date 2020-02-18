Students at Burton and South Derbyshire College gain insight into careers in the cyber security industry!

Computing students at Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) recently had the opportunity to learn more about careers in the cyber security industry when they were visited by Commercial Cyber Training Specialist for BT, Jeremy Green.

During his visit, Jeremy spoke about cyber security jobs and apprenticeship opportunities at BT, encouraging students to raise their aspirations and explore the full range of careers available in the industry. He then gave an insight into the cyber security landscape, including the threats, tactics and techniques used to gain access to computer systems, followed by a live demonstration of website vulnerabilities.

In addition to his role at BT, former computing lecturer, Jeremy has a range of industry experience, including being a cyber security volunteer for the Derbyshire Constabulary and a recently appointed member of the RAF Cyber Reserves.

Jeremy commented: “As a former college lecturer, I have a passion for further education and wanted to give something back. I was able to give students more information about careers and the landscape of the industry which will help them decide their next steps after completing their courses. The cyber security industry is an exciting area which allows people to become online security guards. There is a skills shortage in the industry which means there are many highly paid job opportunities for people with the right skills.”

Burton and South Derbyshire College’s Networking and Cyber Security course allows computing students to focus on cyber security, network management and digital forensics. Students gain an in depth knowledge of the cyber security industry and ethical hacking, giving them the opportunity to develop the sought-after skills they need to understand and effectively react to security threats on information systems.

Curriculum Team Leader for Computing at BSDC, Jacqui Maw said: “Cyber security is a growing industry and there is a vast need for industry professionals with ethical hacking skills to identify and remove vulnerabilities. This course gives students the opportunity to gain the technical skills to help fill the skills shortage and fight cybercrime on a national and international level. Guest speakers like Jeremy significantly enrich our learners’ knowledge of the industry and the roles that will be available to them in the future.”

