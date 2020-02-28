 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

“Golden Memories” SERC Students Promote Their Work

Details
Hits: 109
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Pictured at their stall during the event (L-R), Rosemary Peters (Lecturer), with Tia Moore, Victoria Gettings and Mia Angell who are currently studying Btec Level 3 National Foundation Diploma in Health and Social Care.

South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust @SETrust invited @S_ERC students to attend a community information event they recently hosted in Saintfield, to raise awareness of support services in the local area.

SERC Health and Social Care students were invited to the event to promote their “Golden Memories” activity group. Golden Memories is a weekly social and activities day centre which meets in the McNeill Room in the Downpatrick Campus during the hours of 9:30am and 12:30pm on a Monday for ten older adults.

Advertisement

Awards from Gaby Roslin for West Met Skills Apprentices from Uxbridge College and Harrow College
Sector News
Awards from @GabyRoslin for @WestMetSkills #Apprentices from @Uxbridge
Behaviour Hubs: Â£10 million programme to help tackle poor behaviour in schools
Sector News
Schools with poor #discipline to get expert help from those with exemp
Enhance Digital Teaching Platform wins #EdTech50 Award
Sector News
@E_T_Foundation Enhance Digital Teaching Platform #DigitalETF has been

You may also be interested in these articles:

Awards from Gaby Roslin for West Met Skills Apprentices from Uxbridge College and Harrow College
Sector News
Awards from @GabyRoslin for @WestMetSkills #Apprentices from @Uxbridge
Behaviour Hubs: £10 million programme to help tackle poor behaviour in schools
Sector News
Schools with poor #discipline to get expert help from those with exemp
New digital service for work experience on construction sites
Sector News
@CITB_UK is developing @GoConstructUK a new online service featuring w
Enhance Digital Teaching Platform wins #EdTech50 Award
Sector News
@E_T_Foundation Enhance Digital Teaching Platform #DigitalETF has been
Apprentices Success at SERC’s Intercampus Heavy Vehicle Competition
Sector News
#Apprentices proved they were on the right road at the @S_ERC Intercam
Five point plan to overhaul totally dysfunctional careers advice system
Sector News
#InspiringApprentices - Financial disincentive to recommend #apprentic
University Centre Newbury part of the plan for top 'European City of the Future'
Sector News
The Financial Times fDi magazine has recently ranked Newbury amongst E
North Wales college and farming charity launch innovative schools competition
Sector News
@LEAF_Education and @ColegCambria Llysfasi have announced the start of
UK-based eLearning company supports teaching in Shanghai during Coronavirus epidemic
Sector News
@FlashAcademy_HQ who have received funding from @UfiTrust to develop l
Urgent help needed for London’s jobless young people: Five key recommendations
Sector News
New report reveals that there is a ‘Youth Jobs Gap’ between rich a
Chances of jobs in London lower for children from poorer families
Sector News
Letter to the Evening Standard:Dear EditorIt is not surprising to read
School admissions: how to make the system fairer for all
Sector News
The report, published today by the Sutton Trust, shows rich and poor f

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page