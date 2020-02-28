“Golden Memories” SERC Students Promote Their Work

South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust @SETrust invited @S_ERC students to attend a community information event they recently hosted in Saintfield, to raise awareness of support services in the local area.
SERC Health and Social Care students were invited to the event to promote their “Golden Memories” activity group. Golden Memories is a weekly social and activities day centre which meets in the McNeill Room in the Downpatrick Campus during the hours of 9:30am and 12:30pm on a Monday for ten older adults.
