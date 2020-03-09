DBC Training win the prestigious ‘Business and Administration Apprenticeship Provider of the Year’ Award at the AAC Apprenticeship Awards, For the second time in 3 years.

Midlands based provider Derby Business College who trade as DBC Training are delighted to announce they have won the prestigious ‘Business and Administration Apprenticeship Provider of the Year’ Award for the inaugural AAC Apprenticeship Awards, For the second time in 3 years.

Winning the award is a fantastic achievement as over 350 organisations submitted nominations, from colleges and training providers to Amazon and Hays Travel.

The Awards, were held at the Annual Apprenticeship Conference in Birmingham on March 3rd to recognise the very best in apprenticeship provision.

DBC Training MD Kerry Bentley said: "What an amazing achievement, to win this award once is a fantastic accolade, but to win it twice in two years is a huge testament to the hard work and dedication of each and every one of our team." Kerry continued

“We are thrilled to have won and this recognition for the whole team is the perfect reward for all their hard work and dedication”. Kerry went on to say that she started her career 25 years ago in the education sector as a Business Administration apprentice so this award is extra special to her.

As a finalist, DBC Training was recognised at a prestigious parliamentary reception, at the start of National Apprenticeship Week, hosted by Robert Halfon, the education select committee chair and a former skills minister.

The judges were impressed with DBC Training’s “high employer satisfaction scores, innovation and high levels of learner satisfaction.”

Shane Mann, managing director of LSect, said, “I would like to say huge congratulations to all of our winners. Each is a tremendous example of the outstanding work those within the apprenticeship sector contribute. They truly deserve the recognition.”

Mark Dawe, chief executive of AELP, who helped with the judging, said, “It was very difficult to choose winners in each category. It’s fantastic to get so many applications, I was blown away by the range of amazing work being done by providers and employers,”

The AAC Conference ran from 2nd March to March 3rd at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham.

National award winners were announced at the AAC Gala Dinner on Tuesday 3rd March.

Photo from Left to Right:

France Drew, Chief Operations Director, DBC Training

Kerry Bentley, Managing Director, DBC Training

Vicki Zolkiewicz, Finance Director, DBC Training

Colin Raymond, Commercial Director, DBC Training

