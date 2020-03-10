 
London Hairdressing Apprenticeship Academy acquired by Learning Curve Group

Details
@_LearningCurve are delighted to announce the acquisition of London based hair and beauty training provider the London Hairdressing Apprenticeship Academy @theLHAA and their subsidiary, London Beauty Training Academy (LBTA).

LCG, who already have hair and beauty academies in the north east and north west under their own name, will continue to operate both LHAA and LBTA as stand-alone brands within the Group.

The deal, for an undisclosed sum, will see LCG establish their first fixed premises across the capital, with LHAA’s six existing hair academies and two LBTA beauty academies; with plans for further growth once the businesses are fully integrated. All 80 existing LHAA and LBTA staff will transfer across, giving LCG a headcount in excess of 500.

As one of the largest, and most diverse providers in the sector, clients and learners of LHAA/LBTA will benefit from access to LCG’s much broader range of funded training provision and apprenticeship schemes. Equally, the synergies will see LCG Academies benefit from the ‘best in class’ provision delivered by both LHAA and LBTA.

Brenda McLeish, CEO at Learning Curve Group said:

‘We’re delighted to be adding LHAA and LBTA to our already broad training provision and establishing a base in London. 

LHAA and LBTA are hugely impressive businesses that are delivering vital skills to learners across London. The business shared our values and vision of keeping the learner at the centre of everything we do, and we are looking forward to further growing the brands and helping make this in-demand provision accessible to even more learners.’

Francine and Trevor Luker, founders and directors at London Hairdressing Apprenticeship Academy said:

‘LHAA and LBTA have become established as sector leaders in the provision of hair and beauty training. We work with some amazing clients and we are beyond proud of the fantastic team we have here, and everything that they have achieved. 

The time was right for us to step back and gain further investment in the Academies. This will enable them to grow and reach the amazing potential that we know they can. We needed LHAA and LBTA to be owned by an organisation that cared as much as we all do here, and with Learning Curve Group, we have found that perfect match.’

LCG were supported in the deal by Burness Paull and EY, whilst LHAA were supported by Macintyre Hudson, SBP Law Solicitors and HW Fisher.

