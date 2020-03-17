 
Festival of Learning announces shortlisted award nominees for 2020

Details
@LearnWorkUK has announced its shortlisted #FestivalofLearning2020 award nominees 

Festival of Learning is the biggest celebration of lifelong learning in England. The campaign, which has been running since 1992, is led by Learning and Work Institute.

It is supported by the Department for Education, NOCN, Education and Training Foundation, Skills and Education Group, City Lit and the WEA.

The nominees include inspiring individual learners, outstanding tutors and providers, innovative projects, and leading employers who have demonstrated a commitment to investing in skills.

The shortlisted nominees are:

  • Amani Arab, Kent Adult Education
  • Anna Palmer, Weston College
  • Brandon Layton, Derwentside College
  • Dmitrijus Sluka, City College Southampton
  • Emma Cresser, Eldwick Primary School and Bingley Grammar School
  • Evro Evrivriades, Derby Adult Learning Service
  • Ezekiah Alphonse, Coventry Adult Education Service
  • Graham Tiller, Bournemouth and Poole College
  • Gregor Gilmore, Bolton College
  • Hannah Wilkins, Wiltshire Council
  • Hava Cil, WEA
  • Health and Wellbeing Programme, Waltham Forest Adult Learning
  • Karen Hanley-Brooks, Adult Education Wolverhampton
  • Keeping it Wild Traineeships, London Wildlife Trust
  • Kerry Mann, Gloucestershire Young Carers
  • Kevan Forkin, Bolton College
  • Lancashire Adult Learning and Libraries
  • Laura Dunn-Green, City College Peterborough
  • Liz Collins, Islington Adult Community Learning
  • M Futures, LTE Group
  • Motiv8, Jigsaw Homes Group
  • Naomi Mellersh-Tett, ACL College Essex
  • National Crime Agency
  • Nicola Swain, Novus, part of LTE Group
  • Paul Barnsley, North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College
  • Paul Slater
  • Philip Branigan, Digital Unite
  • Positive People, Pluss
  • Rubi Naz, Tameside Adult and Community Education
  • Sadia Khan, Oldham Lifelong Learning
  • South East Water
  • Sheila Khanum, Oldham Lifelong Learning
  • Sindy Weals, Walsall College
  • Sion Farrell, British Army (Food Services training wing)
  • Snow-Camp Excel and Apprenticeships
  • UK Gas

Stephen Evans Dec 2018 100x100Stephen Evans, chief executive at Learning and Work Institute said:

Lifelong learning has huge benefits for individuals; from helping you to progress in work, to improving health and wellbeing and self-confidence. It also has real benefits for communities and for the wider economy too.

“The stories of our Festival of Learning award winners highlight the transformative impact of lifelong learning, and the breadth of opportunities available. We hope that they help encourage and inspire many more adults to take part in learning.” 

The Festival of Learning external selection panel made up of representatives from City Lit, the Education and Training Foundation, Greater London Authority, NOCN, HOLEX, the WEA, Skills and Education Group, CBI, the Local Government Association and the Department for Education will choose the winners on Wednesday 18 March.

Winners and finalists will be announced at an awards ceremony in the autumn.

Festival of Learning award winners and their nominators will be notified by telephone between 19 March and 3 April 2020.

Nominators of nominees that have not been selected as winners will be contacted by email in April and will be sent their certificates of achievement in May.

