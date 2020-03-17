 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Cardiff & Vale College motor industry student receives Fellowship of the Motor Industry Bursary at IMI Recognition Awards

Details
Hits: 158
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Naim Ahmed wins Full-Time Student of the Year in the IMI Recognition Awards

Naim Ahmed, who is currently completing his extended Diploma in Vehicle Refinishing @CAVC has had a significant boost to his studies with a £2,000 bursary from the @The_IMI Fellowship of the Motor Industry. 

The bursary was announced at the IMI Annual Dinner where Naim, who is deaf, was also named Full-Time Student of the Year in the IMI Recognition Awards. It acknowledges the dedication and focus he has shown, despite working in a noisy environment and having his learning content relayed to him in sign language by a dedicated signer.

The Fellowship bursary is designed to assist motor industry trainees, students and apprentices through their studies. Funds contribute to the cost of training, books and other learning materials and expenses to help trainees manage the costs of their study and ensure they can excel in their chosen career.

Commenting on the bursary award, Brian Spratt, Chairman of the Fellowship said: “Naim Ahmed is clearly a highly enthusiastic and focused individual who is not allowing his deafness to affect his ambition. We therefore felt that, as well as him winning the IMI Full-Time Student Award, he should receive our annual bursary which will give him extra support to complete his studies.”

On receiving the bursary, Naim said:  “It’s good to be recognised for my hard work. I would like to work at Cardiff and Vale College after I have completed my studies so that I can offer my skills and knowledge to young people in the hope that they can also follow the path that I have.”

Lesley Wooley, Chief Operating Officer of the IMI added: “At the heart of the IMI’s mission is a desire to attract individuals from all walks of life and experience to the motor retail sector. To achieve this it is vital that no-one misses out on the opportunities.  We congratulate Cardiff and Vale College on ensuring Naim has the support he needs to learn his skills, providing a dedicated signer as required. We also congratulate Naim on having such an enthusiastic attitude towards his learning. We are sure he will go a long way.”

Advertisement

Free training courses to help you stay safe working from home during #Coronavirus
Sector News
#StayHomeChallenge - Employers must keep people working from home safe
Cyngor ar Goronafeirws â€“ 17 Mawrth
Sector News
Jump to navigationEnglishCymraegStaff / Student PortalParents' ZoneYou
National Education Union calls for school closures
Sector News
#SchoolClosureUK - @NEUnion calls for school closures from @BorisJohns

You may also be interested in these articles:

North Kent College plays host to Johnstone’s Trade ‘Young Painter of the Year’ Regional Heat
Sector News
The Johnstone’s Painter of the Year Awards recognise and celebrate t
Free training courses to help you stay safe working from home during #Coronavirus
Sector News
#StayHomeChallenge - Employers must keep people working from home safe
Cyngor ar Goronafeirws – 17 Mawrth
Sector News
Jump to navigationEnglishCymraegStaff / Student PortalParents' ZoneYou
National Education Union calls for school closures
Sector News
#SchoolClosureUK - @NEUnion calls for school closures from @BorisJohns
Festival of Learning announces shortlisted award nominees for 2020
Sector News
@LearnWorkUK has announced its shortlisted #FestivalofLearning2020 awa
Harnessing the latest machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to create and improve education and assessment solutions for lifelong learning
Sector News
#MachineLearning and #AI ArtificialIntelligence for #LifelongLearning
Overcoming the Challenges of Managing a Remote Team
Sector News
The pros and cons of #RemoteWorking and how to overcome the typical ch
Job interviews go online as candidates stuck at home
Sector News
Recruitment firms are going online to interview candidates who are wor
All initial teacher education placements have been ended in Scotland
Sector News
#COVID-19UK - Joint Statement from GTC Scotland, the Scottish Council
Less than six months to go until all apprenticeship starts must be on standards
Sector News
Apprenticeship frameworks will soon be replaced by new apprenticeships
Office for Students writes to higher education providers - Information request in relation to COVID-19
Sector News
The Office for Students has written to higher education providers to r
LIBERTY Steel Group looks to youth for long-term greener steel future
Sector News
LIBERTY Steel Group is investing in the young engineers of the future

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

North Kent College (NKC)
North Kent College (NKC) has published a new article: North Kent College plays host to Johnstone’s Trade ‘Young Painter of the Year’ Regional Heat 1 hour 41 minutes ago
Adult Learning Worcestershire
Adult Learning Worcestershire shared a video in channel. 3 hours 59 minutes ago

Mental Health Courses - Mental Health Story: Stephen's story

Mental Health Courses - Mental Health Story:...

In this video, Stephen speaks openly about how he is learning to cope with depression and improve his mental health by attending Adult Learning...

Jo Moriani - updated event, AELP Webinar: Reasonable adjustments and learners with SEND 17 hours 44 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page