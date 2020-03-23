New fund for creative talent in Leeds region

@LeedsCityColl has launched a unique Arts Fund worth £50k to support creatives across the district with @LuminateEdGroup

Funded by Luminate Education Group, the grant aims to provide first step support to new and developing creative talent working in any of the disciplines covered by Creative Arts at the Quarry Hill Campus, such as Art, Photography, Musical Theatre and Journalism.

The Arts Fund was created due to a noticeable gap in the system between leaving education and securing funding from national bodies for creative projects. Available to a wide range of audiences, applications will be open to the local and regional arts community, members of the public and small collectives.

The projects will be inspired by the work of our Quarry Hill campus, the students, the environment around the site or history of Quarry Hill. College students will be encouraged to get involved with the process and execution of the projects. All creatives will exhibit a final piece to showcase their projects; a photographic display, an installation, videography or other visual content.

Ricard Lee, Head of Media and Performance Production, said:

“This fund is the first of its kind in the region and we’re thrilled to be able to roll out such a phenomenal opportunity to all creatives. There’s a real lack of funding for these projects; we’re determined to reignite the creative flame across the district.

“We’re incredibly proud of our state-of-the-art Quarry Hill Campus which has a rich history behind it, a vibrant now and an exciting future. We’re looking forward to seeing how this inspires the projects.”

There is a fund designed to support First Step projects for those who are not already receiving grants. Potential candidates will apply through an online form which will then be shortlisted by the artist liaison and judged through an official panel of curriculum heads. The artist liaison will work directly with the successful applicants to execute and evaluate the projects.

What a fab opening of the new Chroma Q theatre @leedscitycoll Quarry Hill Campus. Great speeches @_ShaidMahmood @lcc_richardlee and a real privilege to see students showcasing their talents throughout the building. Thanks for the invite @SuzyGallagher67 @LuminateEdGroup pic.twitter.com/koLr1vsDYp