 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

East Sussex College tutor completes Hastings Half Marathon from his lounge

Details
Hits: 98
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

#LoveOurColleges - There isn't much for us to get excited about at the moment. However, when a college tutor is determined to run the Hastings Half Marathon, on a treadmill in his lounge, dressed as a nun, you can’t help but smile.

These are the heartwarming stories we need right now.

Inclusive Pathways lecturer, Dan Stratford, was somewhat disappointed when this year’s Hastings Half Marathon was postponed. Dan, who works at our Ore Valley campus in Hastings, was not about to be put down while on lockdown, so came up with an inventive way to complete the 13.1-mile race and raise money for local Hastings and Rother charity, St Michael’s Hospice.

“Like most runners who take part each year, I was really sad when I heard the half had been postponed,” said Dan. “I completely understood, given the circumstances, but I was determined to run, raise money and awareness for the hospice and have a bit of fun.

“The original plan was to run it on my treadmill in the garden, however, due to the weather forecast, we decided to move indoors. I have run the previous five half marathons and worn fancy dress each year so wanted to continue that tradition and donned my nun’s gown to have a bit of fun - which was just as well because I didn't train this year!

“St Michael’s Hospice is a charity that is close to my heart and I also wanted to show my support for all the key workers out there doing an amazing job right now.

“It was really surreal running on the treadmill. It was a different beast compared to running outside on the road. I didn’t have the crowds lining the street to push me on so I imagined familiar points around the course and used them as milestones. It wasn’t about the time, I didn’t care about that, it was all about finishing the race and raising as much money as I could for the hospice.

Dan and his family live-streamed the half marathon on Facebook and received an incredible amount of support.

“I was touched and overwhelmed with the support I had before, during and after the run. I even had people I’d never met commenting and wishing me well and that’s just incredible. I’d like to say a real heartfelt thank you to everyone who supported and gave generously. The donations are vital for the hospice, especially during these current challenges.”

Advertisement

Staying connected and engaged with colleagues and networks is vital for mental health in stressful and worrying times
Sector News
@WildgooseEvents launches remote team building to help employees worki
CIM accelerates its e-learning proposition with new online digital marketing course
Sector News
The Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) has strengthened its online
Student access to free period products during closures
Sector News
Schools and colleges are being encouraged to keep providing free perio

If you missed Dan’s run and would like something to lift your spirits, this is well worth a watch. It’ll be the best 7 minutes of your day! View the video here: www.escg.ac.uk

You can also show your support to Dan and the Hospice by making a donation. Use the donate button on the St Michael’s Hospice website to pledge.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Staying connected and engaged with colleagues and networks is vital for mental health in stressful and worrying times
Sector News
@WildgooseEvents launches remote team building to help employees worki
CIM accelerates its e-learning proposition with new online digital marketing course
Sector News
The Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) has strengthened its online
Student access to free period products during closures
Sector News
Schools and colleges are being encouraged to keep providing free perio
Employers need to step up their mental health support during the Covid-19 crisis
Sector News
Only 31 per cent of managers are thought to have the confidence to hav
EQA and EPA guidance during Covid-19 from IFaTE
Sector News
@IFAteched - The #Covid_19 virus presents a unique challenge to the fa
University of Derby donates PPE kit to Chesterfield Royal Hospital
Sector News
Frontline NHS staff at Chesterfield @RoyalHospital have received PPE k
Coleg Cambria staff caring for 200 breeds of animal during Coronavirus pandemic
Sector News
WHILE frontline services and NHS staff go above and beyond to support
Unionlearn site to help apprentices impacted by coronavirus
Sector News
The current #COVID_19 pandemic means big changes for the way everyone
Passion and dedication for working within the education sector underlines Sync's appointment as an Apple Authorised Education Specialist
Sector News
Sync @GBMEdu appointed as @Apple Authorised Education Specialist (#AAE
Voucher scheme launches for schools providing free school meals
Sector News
Weekly shopping vouchers worth £15 to spend at supermarkets while sch
NUS call for exam cancellation for 1st and 2nd year students and options for those facing finals
Sector News
@NUSUK (National Union of Students) has today (31 Mar) called for all
We must not sacrifice delivering high quality skills and assessments
Sector News
Concerns over #TLevels and Apprenticeships amid #Covid_19 Calling for

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4316)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page