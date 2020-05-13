Borders College hairdressing student progresses to Xposure 2020 ‘Digital’ Heats

A @BordersCollege hairdressing student is celebrating after reaching the regional heats stage of the Wella Xposure competition, albeit with a different format as originally planned.

28-year-old Cheryl Johnstone from Hawick, who is studying level 2 Hairdressing at Borders College, entered the competition back in February 2020 along with several of her classmates and was delighted to hear that she had progressed to the next stage.

The regional heats should have taken place in April 2020 but that all changed after the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus. Wella changed the plan and decided to hold the competition online, renaming it Xposure 2020 Digital Heats.

Cheryl was asked to complete her online application in three parts. Part one required her to make a short video, explaining the inspiration for her colour. Part two involved a written explanation of how she achieved her product colour and what equipment she used, while part three saw her completing head diagrams, explaining the placement of colour.

Cheryl’s lecturer Wendy McCutcheon commented:

“We are delighted that Cheryl has been given the opportunity to represent the College at the Xposure competition. With the change of circumstances, a lot of work went into the preparation, and after much consideration, we finally came up with a suitable application.

“The Hairdressing department has tasted plenty of success over the years in similar competitions and we hope that Cheryl can emulate this.”

The results will be announced by Wella on 1st June 2020. We wish Cheryl all the very best.

