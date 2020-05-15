 
LSBF launches free ‘Introduction to Global Public Health’ programme

London School of Business and Finance (LSBF) has announced the launch of ‘Introduction to Global Public Health’, a free programme promoting awareness and knowledge of public health topics on a worldwide scale.

The fully online short course has been designed to help people understand some of the key concepts to public health, such as epidemiology, the main organisations involved in public health and their roles in global health management.

The launch of the programme has been inspired by the raised interest in public health, with a focus on sharing essential knowledge.

Christopher Jasko, Academic Lead at LSBF, said: “The coronavirus pandemic has established the role of public health professionals as a reliable and sought-after source of information.

“With this programme we are giving people access to these experts’ knowledge with an educational approach. Awareness and information have been important keys in approaching the scenario at present. We believe knowledge in this field can help people to better adjust to current circumstances as well as benefit many in the long term.”

The free course is designed for anyone looking to learn more about the fundamental aspects of global health as well as how pandemics are understood and managed. Taught by LSBF tutors and professionals in the field, the programme is also a starting point for those considering a career in the sector.

Enrolment in the free online ‘Introduction to Global Public Health’ programme is open until the end of May. At the end of the three-month course, all participants will receive an electronic 'Certificate of Attendance'.

About London School of Business and Finance (LSBF)

London School of Business and Finance (LSBF) is a global provider of executive and higher education, as well as professional qualifications. With campuses in the UK and internationally, LSBF offers industry relevant programmes that are tailored to the career goals of today's students and professionals.

Under the royal patronage of Prince Michael of Kent, LSBF has a powerful e-learning platform and over 130 programmes, covering industries from fashion to finance. In 2013, LSBF was awarded the Queen's Awards for Enterprise - one of the highest business accolades in the United Kingdom

