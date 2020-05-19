Safety at the forefront for Borders College Hairdressing department

The current Covid-19 crisis will have a major effect on the way hairdressing salons operate once they open their doors to the public again.

To ensure they can operate in a safe manner, the Borders College Hairdressing department is undertaking vital training on the use of the Barbicide disinfectant.

Completed online, participants are taught how to use the product effectively, helping to ensure they adhere to the current guidelines. The course also covers PPE and the correct way in which it should be used and disposed of.

Colin McAndrew from Medusa Hair in Edinburgh, who has visited the College in the past, shared this opportunity for all hairdressers to ensure they were up-to-date in proper sanitisation and disinfection practices.

Hairdressing lecturer Dianne Kiore, who has completed the online training, commented:

“Students and staff will need to have a good understanding of dealing with the Covid-19 situation when they return to the Salon.

“This certificate will ensure we all know and understand the current guidelines from dealing with clients who could effectively have the virus.”

Students who complete the training will receive a certificate which they can then take to their work placement provider to state they understand all the safety considerations. Certificates will also be displayed within the College Salon.

Barbicide is a disinfectant solution used by barbers and cosmetologists for disinfecting grooming tools such as combs and hair-cutting shears. The product is highly effective in killing viruses and fungal infections.

