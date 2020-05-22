The Creators of Google Analytics & Dashboard Solution Statistics24 Launch Safeguarding24 to Support Educators & Students to Stay Safe Online

For the millions of educators now teaching online providing a safe and secure learning environment and experience can be both a challenge and an opportunity.

Listening to educators, the team behind leading Google analytics and dashboard solution www.statistics24.com were asked to explore creating software that might help to provide this assurance.

Working with educators to explore the challenge it was clear that both teachers and students would appreciate the ability to evidence anything they experience in online learning spaces that may be a concern, and where this concern may require the attention of safeguarding professionals a facility was needed to manage this in a way aligned to good safeguarding practice. This need was the driver behind the Safeguarding24 solution.

Safeguarding24 enables a user to quickly and easily capture a concern on the screen including a screen grab, record the nature of the concern and activate it’s secure transmission to an authorised safeguarding practitioner in a given organisation.

The software is easy to install and appears on the browser as a blue shield and was developed in consultation with leading safeguarding professionals and educators making extensive use of online learning technologies such as Google for Education.

Trudie McGuinness, Founder & Director of The Essential Training Company said:

“With so much of our activity moved online, it is vital that we seek to create as safe a virtual space as possible online. With Safeguarding24 any online safeguarding concerns can be reported immediately. It gives peace of mind to staff and students alike that they are being supported in the virtual space.

"They don't need to worry about something while they work remotely as getting support is just one click away. When I was a Designated Safeguarding Lead, I would have welcomed this back up in helping my team and me to safeguard effectively.

Co-Founder of Safeguarding24 Neil King said:

"While helping schools and colleges build and monitor their online teaching and learning platforms the same question kept arising.

"With everyone communicating online via video calls, social media and online messaging, what happens if a student or member of staff experiences something that they think is wrong and may require the advice or support of a safeguarding expert?

"In this circumstance a need exists for a way to instantly and easily report a concern to the correct person and potentially include evidence. This is exactly why we built Safeguarding24."

Jamie Smith, Executive Chairman of Google Premier Education Partner and Google for Education Technology Build Partner C-Learning said:

“The best technologies are those that are simple to use and make life better. Listening to teachers requesting greater support around safeguarding in a world of online technologies it was clear that we could help by developing a solution that provides some of that assurance.

"Through a simple interface, safeguarding24 provides assurance with just one click on a browser. To make Safeguarding24 accessible to everyone from a small school to a large college or university the solution has one fixed price point, just £500 plus VAT and is available exclusively through C-Learning. Anyone interested can contact the team and we can share good practice and advice as well as connecting educators to others all managing the same challenges in the world of online learning”.

C-Learning is a Google Premier Education Partner, part of Delling Cloud, with a client base in more than 20 countries.

The company is a leading transformation specialist and provider of specialist software, Chromebooks and Google technology such as Jamboards, training and consultancy services to education.

Statistics24 and Safeguarding24 are specialist software integrations providing dashboards, analytics and safeguarding support for the Google G-Suite productivity tools and wider.

Anyone wishing to access Safeguarding24 can do so byThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .