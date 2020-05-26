 
DRINKS INDUSTRY APPRENTICES GET LATEST COVID-19 GUIDANCE IN ONLINE TRAINING

Apprentices working in the drinks dispensing industry have learnt the latest guidance around Covid-19 thanks to online training sessions run by City of Wolverhampton College @WolvColl.  

Ten apprentice drinks dispense technicians from across the country who are signed-up to the UK-first scheme – developed by the college in conjunction with brewers and drinks manufacturers – were due to attend a scheduled week-long training block at local brewery giant Marston’s Plc’s Talent Academy, in Wolverhampton, last week. 

Due to the current restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the college worked with the course trainer to enable the sessions to be delivered online and ensure that the training covered the latest industry guidance concerning Covid-19 regulations so that the apprentices have the necessary skills and knowledge to operate safely on a personal and professional level when the lockdown is lifted. 

The apprentices attended group sessions delivered by trainer Iain Ramage, a leader in drinks dispense installation, via the online Zoom app and benefitted from individual one-to-one virtual meetings to discuss their progress, discuss any concerns and support them in the production of a portfolio of evidence required as part of their qualification.  

The college launched the new apprenticeship scheme in December 2019 to provide a structured programme to train staff responsible for the installation and maintenance of equipment in pubs, clubs, bars, hotels, theatres, leisure centres and stadiums. 

The 18-month scheme enable apprentices to combine working as field engineers in the industry with studying for a Level 3 engineering drinks dispense technician qualification, delivered by the college on a bi-monthly block release basis. 

The programme covers a wide range of tasks and equips the apprentices with skill in plumbing, electrics, refrigeration, gas pressure systems and pipework enabling them to carry out the installation, maintenance and repair of complex drinks dispensing systems across the country.  

