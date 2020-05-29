 
First set of pandemic apprenticeship data showing a huge fall: Training providers comment after PM's statement

Mark Dawe

@AELPUK respond to Official data published this morning shows that have been 13,020 apprenticeship starts reported to date between 23 March and 30 April 2020, fewer than the 26,330 reported for this period at this point last year

Of the starts reported during this period in 2019/20:

  • Learners aged 25+ make up nearly two-thirds (66%) of starts; this was 55.8% in the previous year.
  • Intermediate apprenticeships accounted for 22.7% of starts; this was 36.8% in 2018/19.
  • Higher apprenticeships accounted for 33.8%, nearly double the proportion reported in 2018/19 (17.1%).
  • • Business, Administration and Law and Health, Public Services and Care were the dominant sector subject areas comprising 70.2% of starts in 2019/20. These were also the main sector subject areas the previous year, however they represented a smaller proportion of starts (61.2%).
  • Concerningly 16-18 starts proportionally accounted for just 8% of all starts – this time last year it was 15.3%.

 MarkDawe 100x100Association of Employment and Learning Providers (AELP) Chief Executive Mark Dawe said:

“After yesterday’s pre-pandemic figures showing an increase in the number of young people who are NEET, today’s data is extremely worrying for young people who were looking to start an apprenticeship or traineeship this year.  The Prime Minister is absolutely right in saying that apprenticeships should play a ‘huge part in getting people back into the jobs market’ but the big problem is that Downing Street and the Department for Education are not singing from the same hymn-sheet.  A large drop in apprenticeship opportunities for young people is already hitting a fragile infrastructure.  The Prime Minister’s ambition for the importance of apprenticeships, which is shared by many commentators and the Labour Party, can only be realised if DfE ministers finally smell the coffee and become supporters of the sector through actions rather than words.”     

 

 



