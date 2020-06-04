 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Nicola shares her Modern Apprenticeship success story

Details
Hits: 134
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Modern Apprentice with @BordersCollege and @ScotBorders Council overcomes further challenges posed by lockdown to complete her training  

I decided that I wanted to become a Modern Apprentice with Borders College and Scottish Borders Council, as I knew I could learn whilst working hands-on in the nursery setting. I believe that the opportunity of doing a Modern Apprenticeship is something that I have thoroughly enjoyed, as I felt as though I was part of the team when working in the nursery but also that I had a great support network from the College and my assessor behind me.

I have learned so much from being able to put my knowledge from college work into everyday practice. I feel as though I have gained vital experience, which I may not have been able to do if I was in a full-time college course.

Being able to work whilst learning allowed me to reflect on what I had learnt, putting this learning into practice but also identifying my strengths and weaknesses to work on. Working in the nursery daily allowed me to experience a huge amount of activities and roles I would then be able to do independently once my portfolio was completed.

These opportunities excited me as I was treated as part of the team. I got to experience the pressures and joy of being responsible for the care of the children. I will take this learning experience forward with me when applying for a full-time job, allowing me to demonstrate my experiences and knowledge that I have gained throughout the apprenticeship period.

I would recommend a modern apprenticeship to anyone who feels as though they just want to get straight into working in the area that interests them and learn whilst getting paid to do the job.

Nicola Crombie, Modern Apprenticeship in Childcare at SCQF level 7, Scottish Borders Council

About Nicola Crombie: She has just completed her Modern Apprenticeship in Childcare at SCQF level 7, as part of a group of 24 new apprentices from Scottish Borders Council.

The Council have employed all these apprentices in order to meet the target of 1140 hours of free childcare being offered to each eligible child from August 2020.

The 1140 scheme aims to

  • Improve children’s outcomes and help close the poverty-related attainment gap
  • Increase family resilience through improved health and wellbeing of children and parents
  • Support parents into work, study or training

Part of Nicola’s course was completed during the lockdown, which posed further challenges.

Advertisement

University Centre Leeds awarded accreditation by AdvanceHE
Sector News
University Centre Leeds (@UniCentreLeeds) has been awarded accreditati
Work making our wellbeing worse â€“ even before COVID-19 crisis started
Sector News
Work has made our wellbeing worse over the last two years, according t
EKC Group Scoops Prestigious National Beacon Award
Sector News
Staff and students have been celebrating across East Kent after @EKC__

You may also be interested in these articles:

University Centre Leeds awarded accreditation by AdvanceHE
Sector News
University Centre Leeds (@UniCentreLeeds) has been awarded accreditati
Work making our wellbeing worse – even before COVID-19 crisis started
Sector News
Work has made our wellbeing worse over the last two years, according t
EKC Group Scoops Prestigious National Beacon Award
Sector News
Staff and students have been celebrating across East Kent after @EKC__
Leeds City College finalist for BKSB Awards
Sector News
@leedscitycoll (LCC) has been shortlisted for Provider of the Year acc
Barton Peveril’s Science Mentors
Sector News
@bartonpeveril successfully launched a student-lead mentoring programm
Working from home is impacting our mental health
Sector News
95% of UK employees are neglecting microbreaks when working from home,
reed.co.uk partners with DivideBuy to allow all prospective learners to spread the cost of courses
Sector News
Leading LendTech company @DivideBuy today announces its partnership wi
Carol Thomas announced as new Principal and CEO at Coventry College
Sector News
A highly-experienced college director has been appointed as the new Pr
Student entrepreneurs tackling community impact of COVID-19 set-up initiatives to distribute surplus food and PPE supplies
Sector News
Student entrepreneurs awarded @Ford Fund grants to support projects ta
City Wellbeing Centre launches virtual therapy sessions
Sector News
The @cityoflondon City Wellbeing Centre will begin to offer virtual co
The Council for Learning Resources in Colleges (CoLRiC) announces guidance for post-lockdown opening
Sector News
Unlocking libraries - @Colric_Tweets Guidance for post lockdown reopen
Fitch Learning Launches Four Financial Training Courses Online in Response to Covid-19
Sector News
@FitchLearning today announced that it is delivering four new virtual

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 35 minutes ago

University Centre Leeds awarded accreditation by AdvanceHE: University Centre Leeds (@UniCentreLeeds) has been awar… https://t.co/ygqObHmXKO
View Original Tweet

University Centre Leeds
University Centre Leeds has published a new article: University Centre Leeds awarded accreditation by AdvanceHE 53 minutes ago
Borders College
Borders College has published a new article: Nicola shares her Modern Apprenticeship success story 1 hour 30 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4623)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page