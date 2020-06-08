 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Health Care Support Workers continue to learn while working for the NHS

Details
Hits: 258
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

A determined group of @BordersCollege students, employed by #NHS Borders, are continuing to further their careers and at the same time provide essential support in their roles as Health Care Support Workers.

The group of eight students are studying towards a level seven SQA qualification in Professional Practice, Health and Social Care, while at the same time working at Borders General Hospital, Melrose.

Before lockdown, students attended a weekly three-hour evening class in Galashiels led by Tutor Judith Tait-Brown, herself a former health care professional with 40 years' experience.

Judith explained:

"We have now moved the course completely online, and we meet each Thursday 'virtually' to work through the course syllabus, to complete the final assessment in July.

"My role is to support the students’ learning and understanding of the key themes around knowledge, skills and reflective practice in person-centred health care."

Not all students can attend the virtual sessions each week, due to work commitments at the hospital, so ongoing weekly engagement takes place electronically, with regular contact and feedback with the students and tutor.

Iain Coltman, one of the students on the course, said:

"The virtual classes are vital in providing essential support as I complete the final part of my learning. Our lecturer, Judith, has also provided much-needed support and guidance outwith the scheduled classes."

Also commenting on the course, Natasha Pringle said:

"I would say that the virtual learning classes have been great. I wasn't expecting them to be so good or easy, but I find it so useful. We get the help and support we need but don't have to leave the house or worry about childcare. Also, it’s nice to see everyone's face and talk to our class once a week."

Nicky Berry, Director of Nursing, Midwifery and Acute Services at NHS Borders, said:

“I would like to thank Borders College for their continued flexibility in supporting our staff to progress with their studies, which is a great reflection of the benefits of collaborative working. More importantly, I would like to thank the students for their continued efforts to develop their skills during these unprecedented times. Their drive to enhance patient care with their new knowledge is inspiring, and a great reflection of why supporting staff development is so important.”

The students taking part in the course are Natasha Pringle, Iain Coltman, Gillian Shepherd, Vikki Gray, Pru Jane Hunter-Oliver, Vicky Crouch, Jaqueline Idriss and Louise Williams.

Advertisement

The Printing Charityâ€™s 2020 Print Futures Awards celebrate 44 rising stars
Sector News
@printingcharity 2020 Print Futures Awards for people aged 18 to 30 in
Non-English speakers get to grips with online learning
Sector News
Non-English speakers get to grips with online learning @BarkingColleg
North East Apprentices donâ€™t let pandemic put off career plans
Sector News
LOCKDOWN has not stopped @NorthernSkills_ Group #apprentices from comp

Borders College is encouraging those who want to further develop their professional careers, with the option of earning while they learn, to visit the website and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for one of our programmes today. 

You may also be interested in these articles:

The Printing Charity’s 2020 Print Futures Awards celebrate 44 rising stars
Sector News
@printingcharity 2020 Print Futures Awards for people aged 18 to 30 in
Non-English speakers get to grips with online learning
Sector News
Non-English speakers get to grips with online learning @BarkingColleg
£112bn Creative Industries are now bigger than UK Life Sciences, Aerospace and Automotive sectors combined
Sector News
#CogX2020 - Caroline Dinenage's (@Cj_Dinenage) keynote speech @Cogniti
Exeter College Runners Up in Coveted National Award for Employer Engagement
Sector News
@ExeterCollege has been recognised with a top four shortlisting for th
The Myers-Briggs Company appoints Giunti Psychometrics as Italian Distributor
Sector News
@TheMyersBriggs Company, a Certified B Corporation®, announced that i
Barnsley College student puts best foot forward
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege student Luke Jones has a real passion for trainers an
North East Apprentices don’t let pandemic put off career plans
Sector News
LOCKDOWN has not stopped @NorthernSkills_ Group #apprentices from comp
North Wales college holding virtual open day for prospective students during Covid-19 pandemic
Sector News
@COLEGCAMBRIA is hosting a #virtual open day for prospective students
Cross-sector Covid-19 customer service training launched to support organisations re-open safely & boost public health confidence
Sector News
@SkillsforHealth, the Sector Skills Council for Health are proud to be
Kirklees College to host first Virtual Open Days
Sector News
In a ground-breaking move, @KirkleesCollege has announced it is hostin
New bursaries and broader eligibility criteria for Advanced Teacher Status applicants
Sector News
The Education and Training Foundation (@E_T_Foundation) is making avai
Two in three businesses have no clear employee training plans
Sector News
#FutureofWork - New @CIPD & @Accenture research shows firms must a

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Jane Allardice
Jane Allardice has published a new article: The Printing Charity’s 2020 Print Futures Awards celebrate 44 rising stars 6 hours 15 minutes ago
South Devon College
South Devon College has published a new article: South Devon College students, Jj Evans and Owen Price, become next pro players at Torquay United 6 hours 33 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 6 hours 51 minutes ago

RT @FENews: Leeds City College finalist for BKSB Awards: @leedscitycoll (LCC) has been shortlisted for Provider of the Year accolade at the…
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4634)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page