Reports about pupils returning to school in September

Reports today discuss unconfirmed measures that may be put in place in order to get all pupils back to school in September. The department will be announcing official guidance later this week. It is important to reiterate that we want all children to return to school in September in a safe way and will continue to liaise with the sector to make that possible.

A DfE spokesperson said:

“Pupils have been returning to school since 1 June - we’ve already given primary schools the flexibility to invite more children back if they have the capacity, and 1.5 million children were in school at the end of last week.

“We’ve said we want to see all children back at school in September – returning to full primary and secondary class sizes in a safe way.

“We continue to engage with school leaders, teaching unions and the wider sector about our plans and will publish full details later this week.”

