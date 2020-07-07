 
NextGen Communications Agree a Long-Term Education and Development Plan with CNet Training

NextGen has announced that it has committed to upskill and professionally certify their teams across their entire company with @CNetTraining 

The training and development contract provides NextGen with access to technical education programs from The Global Digital Infrastructure Education Framework for all team members to work towards ambitious companywide objectives.

The bespoke learning package allows NextGen to pick and choose the technical education programs that are most suitable for their immediate and longer-term needs over the next 18-24 months. As new projects arise, new members of the team join and as existing members of staff progress, NextGen will work with CNet to decide what skills and training they need to enhance the skills and competencies of their team. This type of learning model allows organisations like NextGen to implement plans to achieve their long-term strategy. CNet works with organisations to create professional development packages that allow the company to confidently meet the requirements of the business today and helps to meet future business and customer demands.

NextGen’s commitment to on-going development allows them to benchmark the skill sets of their teams. Providing them with the knowledge, skills and competencies, evidenced with official certification and internationally recognised qualifications to fulfil their roles now and plan for future career progression. The certifications provided by CNet also show a commitment to life-long learning as the re-certification process, required every three years, brings the individuals’ knowledge up-to-date to reflect the latest technological advances within the industry, including standards and codes of practice.   

CNet’s education programs are meticulously designed to support the data centre and network infrastructure sectors. CNet’s leading technical development team works alongside the industry to create programs that match the exact requirements of the industry now and considers the predicted trends and ever-evolving needs of the industry going forward.

Andrew Stevens, CEO, CNet Training, “We are delighted to be working alongside NextGen Communications to provide their technical education and development needs. This investment highlights to the industry their commitment to continually looking for ways to build, strengthen and equip their teams with all the technical knowledge and confidence they need to be able to drive growth and development within the business and continue to deliver their services to the highest level.”

Ross Chalmers, Senior Partner, NextGen Communications, “We are proud to announce that we are working with CNet Training on a long-term professional development strategy to invest in our workforce. We have over 30 years’ combined experience in specifying and installing network infrastructure solutions and are continually striving to deliver a unique and proactive service for the client. We have a long-standing relationship with CNet, a lot of our teams have completed the Certified Network Cable Installer (CNCI®) certification. We now also have the option to bring in new entrants to the organisation via CNet’s Network Cable Installer (NCI®) Apprenticeship which provides a structured and funded route that allows us to have a consistent pipeline of highly trained and competent installers. We understand that continued education and development is critical in helping our teams widen their knowledge and expand into new technologies. Working alongside CNet helps us to continue to deliver to the highest level of quality and service to all our customers, as well as offering our teams professional personal development and progression whilst maintaining our competitive advantage.

NextGen delivers essential LAN infrastructure solutions for market leading clients within Data Centres, Construction, Fit-outs, Commercial, and Private Sectors throughout the UK and in Europe.

CNet Training is the largest education provider in the world dedicated to the digital infrastructure industry, including the data centre and network infrastructure sectors. A significant part of CNet’s history is the development of the highly acclaimed Global Digital Infrastructure Education Framework, which offers industry professionals an opportunity to map data centre education, qualifications and certifications to meet individual career progression aspirations and business needs.

