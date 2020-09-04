 
Amazon announces more than 1,000 jobs at huge distribution centre in Sutton-in-Ashfield

ATTFE College Amazon Sector Based Academy

Academy Transformation Trust Further Education (ATTFE) College strives to raise the aspirations and achievements of the communities that it serves. As a result, the college set up a Sector Based Academy in August 2020 to support the local community with potential job opportunities.

Throughout the course, learners worked with tutor Jon Burrows and engaged in activities to explore communication, employment, customer service and interview skills.

The SBA group researched Amazon as a company and learnt how to use Amazon Chime and apply for their positions.

ATTFE is committed to the regeneration of the communities in which its learners live.

ATTFE College wish all the learners luck in their Amazon applications.

