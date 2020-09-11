 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Microsoft awards The Trafford College Group for advances in digital learning

Details
Hits: 103
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Trafford College Group

The Trafford College Group (@TraffordCollege) has been recognised as a @Microsoft Showcase College, joining an elite group of schools and colleges that exemplify the best of teaching and learning in the world today.

The College Group was selected by Microsoft as a global leader in educational transformation for its innovative approach to digital technologies that improve teaching and learning, inspire lifelong learning, and stimulate the development of essential life skills so students are empowered to achieve more through education.

Students can now personalise their learning by asking computers to read words out loud, increase font size and type face, and toggle backgrounds to make work stand out, creating inroads for learners with additional needs and people learning English for the first time.

Tutors at The Trafford College Group now draw on more than 50 tools to boost engagement and connectivity with students who are learning remotely as well as in classrooms, by inviting videoed responses, recording digitally drawn solutions and creating computer generated polls.

Business, law, accounting and travel and tourism students have been among the first to trial new video and microphone-equipped visualisers this academic year, linking learners for much larger discussions and debates.

Head of Business Studies & Travel and Tourism for The Trafford College Group, Lisa Cartwright, said:

“Connecting with each other has never been as important as it is now, particularly as we’re teaching large numbers of students in smaller, socially-distanced class sizes. By using these advances in technology we are able to keep in touch with employers to continue with business mentoring while equipping students for work in this digital world.”

Staff have engaged heavily in training and achieved certified Microsoft Innovative Educator (MIE) status, with Senior Practitioner and Science Lecturer, Michael Woods, becoming a master Microsoft trainer after gaining expert level for the fourth year in a row.

“Being selected as a Microsoft Showcase College is testament to the hard work and dedication our staff and students have invested in embedding digital learning at the College,” said Alison Magee Learning Technology Lead.

“It has been hard work but well worth everyone's efforts, as our Group-wide implementation of Teams and the 365 Platform is successfully transforming and enhancing the teaching and learning experience for every learner. We are confident our learners have the opportunities and the integral digital life skills necessary for the world of work. We are looking forward to continuing to work closely with Microsoft to lead innovation and further transform learning.”

Sam's enjoyed a rapid rise since leaving University of Northampton
Sector News
From @Netflix comedy #SexEducation to TV football role â€“ Samâ€™s enj
The government has put students in an impossible situation
Sector News
@nusuk has criticised the new government guidance on reopening univers
Student Loans Company appoints Atos as a Strategic Partner
Sector News
The Student Loans Company (SLC) has appointed Atos, a global leader in

Learners gain access to independent learning resources and online lessons through the Microsoft Teams App that can be downloaded onto laptops, tablets and smartphones.

Anthony Salcito, Vice president, Worldwide Education, Microsoft, added:

“Microsoft Showcase Schools are shining examples of those applying purpose-driven innovation in a variety of ways to build connection, motivate students, and to create community in and out of school. These schools are truly transforming learning and providing more personalised education to students, empowering them to achieve more.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

School governors and trustees say they are prepared for COVID impact
Sector News
@OfstedNews and the National Governance Association (@NGAMedia) have p
Education Secretary sets out aims for higher education
Sector News
Speaking to @UniversitiesUK members @GavinWilliamson told vice-chancel
Sam's enjoyed a rapid rise since leaving University of Northampton
Sector News
From @Netflix comedy #SexEducation to TV football role – Sam’s enj
The government has put students in an impossible situation
Sector News
@nusuk has criticised the new government guidance on reopening univers
Student Loans Company appoints Atos as a Strategic Partner
Sector News
The Student Loans Company (SLC) has appointed Atos, a global leader in
New high-tech Army reconaissance vehicles built in Merthyr Tydfil
Sector News
EnglishCymraegMinister Kevin Foster MP to visit General Dynamics, resp
National Democracy Week 2019
Sector News
Events, talks and a range of activities to celebrate National Democrac
UK Statistics Authority non-executive board member appointment: Helen Boaden
Sector News
Helen Boaden has been appointed as a non-executive board member of the
Government safeguards UK elections
Sector News
Government announces a range of new measures to crack down on intimida
London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine launches free vector-borne diseases course
Sector News
@LSHTM and its ARCTEC (@ARCTEC_LSHTM) team, IVCC (@invectorcontrol) an
How can we get pupils and staff back-to-school safely during COVID-19?
Sector News
The project, COVID-19 Mapping and Mitigation in Schools (CoMMinS), wil
Impington International College welcomes its 2020 international cohort
Sector News
Impington International College, (@ImpingtonIntCol) a sixth form locat

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Video Advert

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Sarah Edge
Sarah Edge has published a new article: Microsoft awards The Trafford College Group for advances in digital learning 24 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 56 minutes ago

Finito Education

Finito Education

We help first-time job hunters make the transition from education to employment, and we do it by furnishing them with the necessary skills to move...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 57 minutes ago

Build back better - a unionlearn webinar: This unionlearn webinar will explore skills and the recovery with senior… https://t.co/WcITZSYV4X
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4917)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page