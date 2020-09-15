 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Learning Curve Group announce new Chairman

Details
Hits: 99
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Brenda McLeish and William Macpherson

Learning Curve Group (@_LearningCurve), one of the UK’s largest and most diverse training providers, has announced that former QA CEO, William Macpherson, is to become Chair with immediate effect. 

The announcement follows the investment in March from Agilitas, the pan-European mid-market private equity firm, to support the business in its next stage of growth, with the organisation looking to grow across all areas of its provision. It will also see former Chair and ex-Dyson CEO Martin McCourt exit the business.

Macpherson, who scooped the ‘Outstanding Contribution by an Individual’ award at the 2019 Education Investor Awards, has a strong history in investment backed private training and education providers. He led the Financial Training Company through its acquisition by Kaplan and then ran the organisation outside of the US, before joining QA in 2008. As CEO, William transformed QA from a small training provider to an organisation with annual revenues of almost £300m and many thousands of students, before retiring in 2019.

Brenda McLeish, CEO of Learning Curve Group said: 

‘I’d like to place on record my thanks to Martin for his help, guidance and support over the last few years. I’m delighted to welcome William as LCG’s new Chair – he brings fantastic experience to the board along with shared values. The senior team and I, and the rest of our ‘purple people’, are excited to be working with him going forward.’

William Macpherson, new Chairman of Learning Curve Group said:

‘I have long admired LCG from outside. They have a reputation for being a very high-quality institution but also one with a strong sense of mission and culture – vital ingredients for a growing business. I hope to be able to add some of my own experience whilst ensuring that the learner continues to be at the centre of everything we do.’

Martin McCourt, outgoing Chairman said:

‘I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as Chair of LCG. The business has grown dramatically over the period and I’d like to congratulate Brenda and the team on transforming so many lives in this time. It is the right time to go and pass on the mantle of Chair to someone else, and I wish Learning Curve Group the very best for the future.

GMCA and Manchester Digital launch programme to help people career switch into tech
Sector News
Manchester Digital (@McrDig) has teamed up with the Greater Manchester
New pathway to achieving QTLS
Sector News
The Society for Education and Training (@SocietyET) has partnered with
Covid and Carillion can't stop this apprentice
Sector News
Itâ€™s been more than two years since construction giant, Carillion, c

You may also be interested in these articles:

GMCA and Manchester Digital launch programme to help people career switch into tech
Sector News
Manchester Digital (@McrDig) has teamed up with the Greater Manchester
New pathway to achieving QTLS
Sector News
The Society for Education and Training (@SocietyET) has partnered with
The Skills Network and Collab Group Announce Winners of Peter Roberts Bursary Award
Sector News
The Peter Roberts Collab Group Bursary (@collabgrp) is an award for ou
Covid and Carillion can't stop this apprentice
Sector News
It’s been more than two years since construction giant, Carillion, c
City Of Wolverhampton College Launches Bbc Journalists’ Future Careers
Sector News
A cohort of new @BBC journalists are hitting the airwaves after comp
Image by Folkestone College Lecturer Selected by The Duchess of Cambridge to go on Display
Sector News
An image by award-winning Photographer and Lecturer at EKC Group’s F
The University of Law has launched a £5,000 fund to empower students to make change
Sector News
The @UniversityofLaw offers £5,000 for students who can “change the
Continued excellence at Imperial celebrated in latest round of promotions
Sector News
Professor Wouter Buytaert has been promoted to Professor in Hydrology
Stopping the spread of coronavirus in universities
Sector News
This month, thousands of university students are due to start the 2020
Universities Minister Michelle Donelan MP visits Imperial College’s South Kensington campus
Sector News
Universities Minister @MichelleDonelan MP visited @ImperialCollege’s
Giving more people confidence about mental health matters
Sector News
Despite the pandemic, the University’s mental health first aid team
Free online CV maker ‘three times more likely’ to attract recruiters
Sector News
A business growth agency, @grodotteam, has launched a free online CV m

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4923)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page