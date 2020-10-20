 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Colleges Week 2020: Lewisham College joins campaign to boost funding for FE institutions

Details
Hits: 82
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Colleges Week 2020

@LewishamCollege is joining the Association of Colleges (@AoC_info) ‘Love Our Colleges’ campaign this Colleges Week which takes place from Monday 19 October to Friday 23 to celebrate and showcase the crucial work further education colleges do, day in and day out to skill and shape the future workforce and support economic growth and social mobility.  

Asfa Sohail, Principal at Lewisham College, said: 

“We are very excited to join the Love Our Colleges campaign to celebrate Colleges Week and highlight the importance of further education Colleges in social and economic development by providing education and training to 2.2 million people in a wide range of sectors every year.  

“Colleges are an essential part of England’s education system. This week we will be celebrating the fantastic work that goes on not only in the classroom but also in the wider community to support individuals and help millions of people to realise their ambitions.” 

FE colleges also play a vital role in their local communities, helping people of all ages to make the most of their talents and ambitions and supporting people through the difficult challenges we have recently faced.  During the lockdown, Health and Social Care students at Lewisham College completed their work placement while helping their local communities and experiencing first-hand the importance of community support.  

Deljona Gjomaka, Health and Social Care student at Lewisham College, said: 

"My work placement was a great experience for me. I was able to help my community with the knowledge and skills I developed in my course at Lewisham College, and gained a thorough understanding of the impacts the lockdown can cause on mental health."  

Throughout the week Lewisham College’s staff and students will embark on a week of action to support the ‘Love Our Colleges’ campaign by showcasing the College’s contribution to society and economy growth. 

APPG employment and social housing study finds need for funding certainty, devolved programmes to support employment opportunities
Sector News
New APPG report, led by social housing sector, spotlights how to impro
Coventry College pledges to help 100 firms bounce back from Covid
Sector News
@CoventryCollege has made a pledge to help 100 businesses bounce back
University of Greenwich to offer new pathway to achieving QTLS
Sector News
The Society for Education and Training (@SocietyET) has partnered with

You may also be interested in these articles:

APPG employment and social housing study finds need for funding certainty, devolved programmes to support employment opportunities
Sector News
New APPG report, led by social housing sector, spotlights how to impro
Coventry College pledges to help 100 firms bounce back from Covid
Sector News
@CoventryCollege has made a pledge to help 100 businesses bounce back
University of Greenwich to offer new pathway to achieving QTLS
Sector News
The Society for Education and Training (@SocietyET) has partnered with
Major rise in young people wanting to work in childcare, healthcare, or education
Sector News
New figures revealed by young people’s jobs site @GetMyFirstJob show
SIX WEST LONDON COLLEGES FORM VITAL PARTNERSHIP TO LAUNCH ‘KICKSTART ESSENTIALS'
Sector News
#CollegesWeek - Six London colleges have joined forces to launch #Kick
New course launched to help students create venture backable businesses
Sector News
@FutureLearn and @FoundersFactory launch new online course to boost sk
Harrow College celebrates Colleges Week 2020
Sector News
This week #CollegesWeek celebrates all the fantastic work done nationa
Rose Bruford College announces 2020 plans; adapting to the new normal and beyond
Sector News
2020 Freshers Arrivals Staggered To Enable Existing Students To Comple
Tech giant McAfee becomes 100th business backing MK:U to deliver the technical skills the UK economy needs
Sector News
Business support for MK:U, the proposed new technical university in Mi
PE on the national curriculum
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/10/19/pe-on-the-national-curriculum/
What is the government doing to #EndChildFoodPoverty and holiday hunger?
Sector News
Questions and answers on free school meals from @EducationGovUK Here w
Uxbridge College celebrates Colleges Week 2020
Sector News
This week #CollegesWeek celebrates all the fantastic work done nationa

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5028)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page