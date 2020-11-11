Jedburgh to benefit from new College Digital Spoke and community provision

A new digital spoke is set to be opened by @BordersCollege in the Jedburgh Grammar Campus as part of the Skills and Learning Network across the south of Scotland.

The Hub will utilise the latest smart screen and video conference technology which will be available for school, business and community use.

The spoke will be accessible to school and college students, and employers wishing to try the latest technologies or upskill their current workforce. Jedburgh will join the growing number of hubs and digital spokes, located across the south of Scotland in schools, community venues and in local business premises to provide inclusive access.

Lessons delivered elsewhere will be open for others to participate in, along with online learning resources. Currently, pupils from a number of Borders schools take part in classes such as Higher Psychology without leaving their school and join with pupils from across the region for their online lessons run by Borders College.

Jedburgh is set to see further community benefits as the College move from their current premises to other locations in Jedburgh depending on the classes being offered. Talks are currently underway with Scottish Borders Council for further partnerships in the Intergenerational School and other property owners.

Katharine Mathison Interim Business Development Manager at Borders College commented:

“We are delighted to be investing in Jedburgh by not only the installation of the Digital Hub but also our ongoing commitment to offering community provision within the town at suitable locations.

“Many of our classes can now be offered online but we have recognised that there is a particular need, in Jedburgh, for face to face community learning and we are happy to be continuing that when the time is right.

“Our plans are not as advanced as we would have hoped due to COVID -19, but we are confident that our full range of provision will be on offer in 2021.”

Borders College Principal, Angela Cox went on to say:

“Our new Strategic Ambition sets out how we will respond to our regional and national socio-economic priorities as the leading provider for skills development in the Borders and beyond.

Borders College will continue to play a critical role in advancing an inclusive economy for Scotland. Building on our expertise and knowledge, we will work in partnership with others to draw on specific expertise in order to continue to provide excellence in a rapidly changing world.

The opportunities for the Borders are significant, with the establishment of a South of Scotland Enterprise Agency, being part of the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal and Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal. Advances in technology mean that we will live and work within an interconnected global network. We will provide our alumni with the knowledge, skills and values they need to embrace the opportunities and challenges they will encounter as global citizens.

“As a progressive organisation, we will continue to be regionally focused but globally engaged to ensure the successful delivery of our purpose-driven strategic ambition.”

Councillor Mark Rowley, Scottish Borders Council’s Executive Member for Economic Regeneration and Finance, said: “This is a fantastic addition to the facilities available at the new Jedburgh Grammar Campus and will benefit the whole community.

“The facilities and the opportunities this technology will provide is an important part of the ongoing efforts and investment by a range of partners right across the south of Scotland to improve access to learning, skills and training for everyone.

“This is crucial to supporting local people to access the education they want at every level and throughout their lives, helping them to gain skills that will enable them to access higher paid jobs. A higher-skilled potential workforce also makes the Borders a more attractive place for businesses to invest in.”