Learning Curve Group’s Wakefield Military Academy paid their respects to lost and local veterans

@_LearningCurve Group’s #Wakefield #Military Academy paid their respects to lost and local veterans in laying their poppy wreath at local residential care home, Walton Manor.

The cancellation of traditional parades has made us rethink how to remember the fallen and thank our veterans, learners and staff at LCG have worked around the restrictions in place to undertake a door-step salute to their resident veterans and to lay a wreath at their cenotaph.

Not only are staff and learners laying the wreath, they have been undertaking the Tommy 10k challenge for the Royal British Legion Industries (RBLI), learners would normally be fundraising in local supermarkets by selling poppies. As that wasn’t safe this year, they have taken on the Tommy 10k which they are due to complete on 14th November.

The Tommy 10k is a challenge that 27 learners and 2 members of staff are completing each week totalling up to 40k over the four weeks. Whether they run, walk or cycle, this challenge helps them raise vital funds for RBLI and support veterans and their families in their time of need and support them to live the most independent life possible.  

Rhoda Wood, a Uniformed Services Learner, says:

”My great uncle served during WW2 as part of one of the Canadian allies. I myself want to join the army in the royal engineers as either a bricklayer or an electrician. Being able to still remember these militants during the restrictions is very important; to show that we are grateful for everything they did for their country”.

The academy, based in Wakefield, has sister sites in Leeds and soon to open Sheffield and Bradford and offer students the skills and knowledge needed to prepare them for a career in the Uniformed Services. They cover subjects ranging from physical fitness to employment in the uniformed services covering subjects from health and safety to map reading and navigation skills. The courses are a great gateway for anyone who wants to join the military, or any other uniformed service, but don’t feel confident, fit or skilled enough and would like some extra support or guidance from tutors with over 100 year’s combined military experience.

Brenda McLeish, CEO of Learning Curve Group said:

“We’re delighted that our students are doing something to mark this day and how they have worked around the Covid restrictions to be able to show their respects. As an Armed Forces Covenant employer, it’s even more important we think outside the box to ensure we continue to engage with RBLI and our veterans.

We thank all of our learners for their respect and the huge effort they are showing on behalf of our academies and LCG as a whole”.

