 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Commissioner for England sets out vision for the future of children's social care

Details
Hits: 87
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Anne Longfield (@annelongfield), Children’s Commissioner for England, will today (Tuesday) deliver a speech, “A better care system”, setting out her vision for the future of children’s social care. The speech looks ahead to the independent review of children’s social care which is expected to be announced shortly by the Government. The Children’s Commissioner lobbied the main political parties to include a commitment to a review in their 2019 election manifestos.

Today’s speech will make the argument that while the current system does protect and provide stability to many of the children who enter it, it is also failing thousands of children. The Children’s Commissioner will warn that without significant reform and investment more and more children will fall through the gaps in the system, putting them at risk of exploitation and disadvantage. The speech will make a number of proposals for ensuring the care review delivers lasting change for children in care.

Anne Longfield 100x100In her speech, Anne Longfield will say:

“The truth is while the state can be a great parent – it can also be a really bad one. In fact, sometimes so negligent that it would risk having its children taken into care if it was an actual parent.

“Many of the reports I have published over the last five years have shown how thousands of children in care are falling through gaps in the system. Children who fall into the clutches of criminals who want to exploit them. Children who leave school without qualifications and with limited opportunities. Children who end up with the same generational problems their parents and grandparents faced.

“It is a system that has not kept up with the changing cohort of children entering it, and which is rapidly running out of money. And without urgent reform, and better funding, it will fail more children.”

The Children’s Commissioner will continue:

“I want us to be ambitious for all children in care. When the state steps in, it needs to help set up children for life, not increase their chances of ending up on the streets or in prison.”

She will say:

“There are also those children that the system really struggles to accommodate – it treats them as a risk to be managed, not a life to be lived. Despite the best efforts of some staff, these children can experience a system devoid of empathy, compassion and love.”

Gaming success for Coventry College Esports team
Sector News
@CoventryCollegeâ€™s Esports team is celebrating after finishing secon
Are You Job Ready?
Sector News
With over 202,000 people having been made redundant (as of September 2
Governmentâ€™s ambition for getting people back into jobs wonâ€™t work without immediate boost to adult funding
Sector News
@AoC_info: Governmentâ€™s ambition for getting people back into jobs w

Anne Longfield will set out the scale of the challenge - there are 80,000 children in care in England – equivalent to the population of the City of Bath, and 400,000 children have a social worker – nearly the population of Newcastle. Over the past six years, 1.6m children in England have needed a social worker at some point – that’s more than the population of Merseyside.

She will point out that that the state is providing this help in an inconsistent way, and that children are not achieving receiving the outcomes they should. For example, we know that 1.6m children have reached the threshold for statutory intervention in the past six years, yet just 17% of these children go on to pass English and Maths GCSEs.

She will also highlight how spending on children’s social care is about three quarters of the police budget and that funding for children’s services in real terms is about 70 per cent higher than it was in 2000. Despite this, a combination of delays in reforming the care system along with Covid pressures across local authorities have left children’s social care on the edge of a precipice. Over the last decade funding has fallen by 16%, while referrals have increased by more than 100%. At the same time, within children’s services money has been consistently diverted away from early help and family support towards high cost residential placements. The result is that last year local authorities overspent on children’s services by around £800m and children’s social care will need an additional £3-4bn a year just to stand still.

Anne Longfield will say:

“Next year is a real crunch point, with council revenues hit by Covid-19, just as families are facing the biggest economic shock in a generation. Unless emergency funding is granted in this one-year spending review, family services will be in deep trouble.

“A joined-up care system that worked would not be constantly having to divert money way from prevention and family support programmes and into these high-cost interventions. So, we have services which are both unsustainable and insufficient. Despite soaring costs over the past two decades, the story of the care system is still: not enough help, early enough, which is leaving children and families to tip into crisis. And things are now on a precipice with council revenues hit by Covid. Next year is a real crunch point, with council revenues hit by Covid-19, just as families are facing the biggest economic shock in a generation. Unless emergency funding is granted in this one year spending review, family services will be in deep trouble.”

The Children’s Commissioner will argue that Covid has shone a light on the needs of vulnerable children and forced some to confront what happens when you strip away basic support such as health visitors and social work visits. She will say now is golden opportunity for the Government to improve the experiences and outcomes of vulnerable children in the care system, through the care review.

She will say the review should look at what works well, when done properly – like consistent work with families by keyworkers, loving foster care, high quality children’s homes, parenting support, family therapy and speech and language therapy. She will also call for the review to change the system so that children are more closely involved in decisions made about their care.

The speech will also ask how a care system can work alongside families in more collaborative ways, with the Commissioner revealing that over half of children who enter the care system will return to their families within a year. It will also call for greater stability and permanency and stability to be ‘hardwired’ into the system.

Anne Longfield will also call for a national care system. She will say:

“I want decisions to be taken locally, involving families. But some issues need to be tackled nationally, and all children should be entitled to the same standard of care. Children’s social care has not had the same national leadership as the NHS. Are we really happy with 152 different social care systems?”

She will argue that the review should look at how to empower children in the care system, giving children a say, but also making them feel confident that their say really counts.

She will say:

“When we asked children what they would like to see in the care review, they told us about their frustration at decisions made about them which made no sense, with nobody who could convincingly explain why that had to happen. We have to start listening to them and I want the care review to recommend how we can move from legislative principle to everyday practice, so that children’s rights are embedded in all aspects of decision making.”

The Commissioner will also say the review needs to embed the importance of linking data to monitor needs and outcomes, both inside and outside the care system:

“There is no objective way of demonstrating either value for money or quality of results. Too often this ends up with a system making last minute crisis calls at huge financial cost and no evidencing of how improvements could be made.”

She will argue:

“No child should ever been seen as too complicated to help, or someone that nobody knows what to do with. People in the system have said this to me and I’m not prepared to accept it.

“So let’s build a system where those experiences are standard. A system which recognises each families’ unique situation and responds to the need of every child, wherever they are in the country, with the same standards of protection and support.

“A system that pays more attention to the everyday experiences of children in care, that can increase capacity to support the most vulnerable children, that improves the life-prospects of children, and that helps those children currently ignored altogether.”

Anne Longfield will conclude the speech with a call on politician to act:

“I often talk about the choices facing politicians – and this is one of them. You know the system is failing thousands of children, you know it needs urgent reform and you know it can’t survive for much longer without serious investment. Will you apply a sticking plaster? Or will you stand up for the thousands of children who are in your care and do what needs to be done, so that every child is not just protected, but also given the support the need to live their best life?

“The decision you make will shape the lives of hundreds of thousands of children for decades to come.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Gaming success for Coventry College Esports team
Sector News
@CoventryCollege’s Esports team is celebrating after finishing secon
Are You Job Ready?
Sector News
With over 202,000 people having been made redundant (as of September 2
Minister backs college teacher skills to help pandemic-proof digital education
Sector News
70% of teachers in the FE sector are confident at trying out new techn
New EPI analysis comparing UK school attendance in November
Sector News
New @EduPolicyInst analysis: School attendance improved in Wales and N
Government’s ambition for getting people back into jobs won’t work without immediate boost to adult funding
Sector News
@AoC_info: Government’s ambition for getting people back into jobs w
11th Annual BTEC Awards launch to celebrate the outstanding achievements of learners and educators around the world
Sector News
Nominations for the 2021 #BTECAwards launch today and @Pearson, is cal
Barton Peveril's Association of Colleges Sports Leaders
Sector News
Four @bartonpeveril students have been selected for ambassador roles i
Facilities upgrade for Rural Skills provision
Sector News
A new and exciting refurbishment of the @BordersCollege Newtown St Bos
Students call for greater teamwork between teachers during the pandemic
Sector News
Study by Teacherly (@teamteacherly) finds that almost two thirds of pu
Dave’s passion motivates Sport students
Sector News
Sport students at @BarnsleyCollege Higher Education got the chance lis
Changes to face coverings policy in schools and colleges
Sector News
Staff and learners in secondary schools and colleges will be expected
New senior leadership role for ‘home-grown’ talent as Derby's St Giles School celebrates officially being ‘one of best in country’
Sector News
A FORMER University of Derby (@DerbyUni) student who has ambitions of

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) added a new event 1 hours ago

Online workshops: Safeguarding essentials (11 & 18 Feb 2021)

If you are a Designated Safeguarding Officer, we would encourage you to book onto both sessions. You can do so at a reduced rate below. Workshop 1:...

  • Thursday, 11 February 2021 09:30 AM
  • Online
Oxbridge
Oxbridge has published a new article: Are You Job Ready? 1 hour 41 minutes ago
Coventry Comms
Coventry Comms has published a new article: Gaming success for Coventry College Esports team 1 hour 55 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5130)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page