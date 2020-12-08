 
Innovative teaching at the forefront for former student

Rebecca Gray

Former @BordersCollege student Rebecca Gray has come back to where it all started for her, having recently taken up the post of eLearning Technologist within the newly created eLearning Team.

Rebecca, who is from Galashiels, previously studied NC Digital Media and HNC Interactive Media Design at College before progressing to Edinburgh Napier University, where she graduated with an honours degree in Interactive Media Design.

During her studies, Rebecca learned a vast amount about technology and all the great things it can do, commenting:

“I’m still learning as the digital revolution will fundamentally continue to change the way we work. I have worked on projects ranging from programming, animation, digital video and user experience. I certainly have a passionate drive for technology and I’m thrilled to be working for the College and working within a great team.”

Rebecca hopes to use the opportunity to encourage staff and students, who are perhaps hesitant about using eLearning, to use technology to their best of their ability with little or no experience.

She went on to say:

“I am proud to have joined the eLearning Team and I’m looking forward to discovering new and exciting ways that we can improve this within the College for staff and students. Hopefully we can encourage innovative teaching techniques!”

The eLearning Team have been instrumental in helping students and staff throughout the current restrictions, providing support around the various digital resources currently used. They have also helped support blended learning - an approach to education that combines online educational materials with traditional place-based classroom methods.

Latest Education News

