 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

College offers free PE lessons to boost lockdown fitness for children

Details
Hits: 81
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Jo Maher, Principal and CEO of Loughborough College

Loughborough College (@Lborocollege) is offering free online PE lessons to boost lockdown health for children as part of the Daily Telegraph’s Keep Kids Active campaign.

The College will broadcast five, 60-minute PE lessons on social media aimed at getting 10-14-year-old children moving and staying active, whilst developing the learning outcomes of the national curriculum. The Telegraph campaign urges the government to ensure children’s physical fitness is supported during lockdown.

The online lessons have been designed by a qualified PE teacher so that they can be done in any home and the majority of sessions require no equipment or need for parental supervision, making them highly accessible.

The College is also offering a free Step Into Health qualification to parents which teaches nutrition, healthy lifestyles, physical activity and stress management.

Jo Maher, Principal and CEO at Loughborough College, said:

“We have a proud sporting heritage at Loughborough College and a passion for supporting our community. By combining the two, we want to play our part in boosting the physical and mental health of young people during this lockdown.

“The Telegraph’s Keep Kids Active campaign is a fantastic initiative and a perfect platform upon which we, and other organisations around the country, can make a difference.

“To deliver maximum impact we hope to collaborate with schools and colleges across the UK who can use these lessons as part of their remote delivery and also get involved by adding their own lessons to the free resource bank.  I am delighted that Ashmole Academy, North London, have already joined the campaign and will lead on week two of lessons.”

Jo added: “For parents who want to get involved they can join in the virtual classes and we also run a fantastic qualification called Step Into Health which is totally free and which gives practical and professional guidance around nutrition, healthy lifestyle, physical activity and stress management.”

Each online PE lesson will aim to cover three of the four aims of the National Curriculum for PE, develop competence to excel in a broad range of physical activities, are physically active for sustained periods of time, lead healthy, active lives.

Adam Sills, Head of Sport at The Telegraph, said:

"We are delighted and hugely grateful that world-class tuition will be turbo-charging the Daily Telegraph's Keep Kids Active Campaign from Jan 18.

“Our call on Government to urgently tackle the burden lockdown is placing on children has struck a chord with the sporting sector like few newspaper campaigns have done before. Loughborough College's plan to keep children active in line with the PE curriculum is a potential lifeline for parents during the difficult weeks ahead.”

Give schools extra money to let pupils retake school year
Sector News
The Education Secretary @GavinWilliamson should put extra funding in p
The Institute extend Apprenticeship flexibilities until the end of August 2021
Sector News
@IFAteched is further extending apprenticeship flexibilities until at
Students Lead on Solutions at Belfast Met with Support from the Lottery Community Fund
Sector News
The Studentsâ€™ Union at Belfast Met (@BelfastMetSU) is leading on a p

The College’s sporting alumni includes England internationals Ben Chilwell, Steph Houghton, Harvey Barnes and Jude Bellingham, along with Paralympian Ellie Simmonds and tennis star Katie Boulter.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Give schools extra money to let pupils retake school year
Sector News
The Education Secretary @GavinWilliamson should put extra funding in p
The Institute extend Apprenticeship flexibilities until the end of August 2021
Sector News
@IFAteched is further extending apprenticeship flexibilities until at
Students Lead on Solutions at Belfast Met with Support from the Lottery Community Fund
Sector News
The Students’ Union at Belfast Met (@BelfastMetSU) is leading on a p
NPTC Group Of College's Star Lauren Drew Has The Voice
Sector News
NPTC Group Of Colleges (@NPTCGroup) Alumna and West End star Lauren Dr
Triton Secures 2 Contracts for Astrea Academy Woodfield
Sector News
(@Triton_ltd) Triton Construction has been awarded two separate contra
Welsh apprentice engineers place with vehicle firm after national victory
Sector News
AN APPRENTICE is gearing up for a future in mechanics after engineerin
City Corporation calls for visitors to respect open spaces staff
Sector News
The City of London Corporation is urging visitors to its green spaces
Pandemic sees rise in creative ambition, OU survey finds
Sector News
Six in ten of us took up something creative in 2020Most popular activ
BESA announces free support for teachers during national lockdown
Sector News
BESA announces free support for teachers during national lockdownAs sc
Skills for Justice research reinforces significance of evidence-based policing in UK business crime prevention
Sector News
It is widely recognised that the extent and impact of crime on small b
School closures, remote learning, critical workers, nurseries and more: your lockdown education questions answered
Sector News
@EducationGovUK answer your questions about what a national lockdown m
Bright Network launches free tech academy
Sector News
Bright Network launches free tech academy to upskill 100,000 UK studen

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5215)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page