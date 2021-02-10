 
Godfather of indie film co-leading new management master's program in LA

film

@TedHope, former Head of @AmazonStudios, movie producer and film executive, joins Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University (@ASU)

Former head of Amazon Studios and award-winning film producer to co-lead new global management creative industries program based in Los Angeles

PHOENIX, February 10, 2021 — Thunderbird, the Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts, and Film Spark at ASU are excited to announce that Ted Hope will join ASU as a professor of practice and be a centerpiece of a new Master of Arts in Global Affairs and Management in the Creative Industries (MGCI), a graduate degree program based in Los Angeles and designed for those pursuing global leadership and management careers in entertainment, film/television/new media, music, VR/XR/MR, gaming, design, dance, fashion, theatre, sports and the arts around the world.

After most recently leading Amazon's entry into feature film production, producing some of the landmark independent films of the last few decades, and with major new movie releases in development, Hope will step into the classroom to co-teach the lead-off class of Thunderbird’s new MGCI in LA. Hope will be teaching Thunderbird students as well as undergraduates from the newly named Sidney Poitier New American Film School. Hope will also facilitate executive education programs and spearhead a new Film Spark Global Vision Lab for new business and content innovations within the entertainment industry. 

"Ted Hope is a unicorn—a vanguard global entertainment executive, a legend of independent film, and so much more,” said Thunderbird Director General and Dean, Dr. Sanjeev Khagram. “He’ll use his visionary storytelling talents and deep practical and entrepreneurial experience to help us produce a graduate degree like no other in the world while giving our students invaluable insights into 21st-century creative processes and enterprises,” said Khagram.

“The MGCI is based in the global creative capital of the world, Los Angeles, as ASU opens the new Herald Examiner Building and a key pillar of Thunderbird’s Regional Center of Excellence there. Our students will have access to cutting-edge learning and networking opportunities with thriving enterprises across the multimedia landscape along with expert faculty like Ted Hope to guide them into a future of their imagining,” Khagram said.

“We are combining the global leadership of Thunderbird with the largest comprehensive design and arts college in America to offer a first-of-its-kind degree—preparing graduates to lead and manage creative teams in one of the fastest-growing, most dynamic global sectors of our economy,” said Steven J. Tepper, Dean of the Herberger Institute. “Ted Hope is an innovator and a perfect fit to help launch this exciting collaboration.”

About Thunderbird School of Global Management

Thunderbird School of Global Management is a unit of the Arizona State University Enterprise. For 75 years, Thunderbird has been the vanguard of global management and leadership education, creating inclusive and sustainable prosperity worldwide by educating future-ready global leaders capable of tackling the world's greatest challenges. Thunderbird's Master of Global Management was ranked #1 in the world for 2019 by the Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education. ASU is ranked No. 1 "Most Innovative School" in the nation by U.S. News & World Report for six years in succession. Thunderbird Executive Education has been ranked in the top 10 internationally for decades.

About the Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts

Arizona State University’s Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts is the largest comprehensive design and arts school in the country, built on a combination of disciplines unlike any other program nationally and located within a dynamic research university focused on transformative change. The Herberger Institute comprises the Schools of Art; Arts, Media and Engineering; Music, Dance and Theatre; The Design School; The Sidney Poitier New American Film School, and the ASU Art Museum. FilmSpark, which operates out of Los Angeles and Tempe, is the industry relations program of The Sidney Poitier New American Film School. The Herberger Institute is committed to redefining the 21st-century design and arts school through developing and scaling ideas to strengthen the role of designers and artists across all areas of society and culture and to increase the capacity of artists to make a difference in their communities. Visit herbergerinstitute.asu.edu.

About ASU

Arizona State University has developed a new model for the American Research University, creating an institution that is committed to access, excellence, and impact. ASU measures itself by those it includes, not by those it excludes. As the prototype for a New American University, ASU pursues research that contributes to the public good, and ASU assumes major responsibility for the economic, social, and cultural vitality of the communities that surround it.

