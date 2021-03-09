 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Purlos Continues to Grow! Announces Appointment of Advisor, Ex AOC Chief Executive Martin Doel.

Details
Hits: 103
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Martin Doel

We are incredibly excited to announce that Mr Martin Doel has joined @PurlosOfficial in an advisory capacity. Martin holds over 20 years’ experience in the Further Education sector and brings with him in-depth knowledge and a keen understanding of the challenges faced by the FE sector, which aligns well with Purlos’s target client base. 

Following a 28-year career in the Royal Air Force, which culminated in him serving as Director of Training and Education for the Armed Services, Martin joined the Association of Colleges as their Chief Executive in 2008. In this role he worked closely with the government to develop skills and education policy and was a member of the Apprenticeship Reform Board.  He is now a Visiting Professor at UCL Institute of Education, having previously been appointed as the first Professor of Leadership in Further Education and Skills.

In 2016 he was awarded a CBE for his contribution to further education.

Martin Doel: “I’m very excited to be working with Purlos as an innovative company seeking to bring together new communication tools and AI to enhance recruitment in further education and education more broadly.”

Purlos CEO, David Bartlett: “Martin’s experience in Further Education is unparalleled within the industry. His ability to not only spot opportunities but execute them is very impressive, as is his desire to drive innovation and development across the Further Education sector in the UK.

As we come out of Covid-19, there will be large scale changes made to how educational institutions connect and support their students and Purlos will be at the forefront of this change. So it is the perfect fit and I’m very much looking forward to Martin’s input as we continue to transform how educational institutions engage with their students and drive adoption of the Purlos platform both within the UK and globally. We are very lucky to have him on board.”

About Purlos: Purlos is a London based EdTech company that helps educational institutions grow both their revenue and enrolment by transforming the ways in which they connect, engage and support their students. Purlos’s platform supports a seamless and convenient digital transformation and is being used by colleges throughout the UK to connect with over 100,000 students, engaging meaningfully with an average of 85% of students per college. Driving a measurable and rapid, return on investment for those colleges. Learn how our partners are using Purlos to drive student success.

Quantity Surveying students start out on new career in construction industry
Sector News
Two Fife College (@fifecollege) students have started out on their new
Teachers reveal the true state of mental health in schools
Sector News
With the last two academic years having been severely disrupted by the
University of Exeter Business Schoolâ€™s pilot cohort of JP Morgan apprentices achieve spectacular results
Sector News
The first cohort of degree apprentices studying at the University of E

You may also be interested in these articles:

Quantity Surveying students start out on new career in construction industry
Sector News
Two Fife College (@fifecollege) students have started out on their new
Teachers reveal the true state of mental health in schools
Sector News
With the last two academic years having been severely disrupted by the
University of Exeter Business School’s pilot cohort of JP Morgan apprentices achieve spectacular results
Sector News
The first cohort of degree apprentices studying at the University of E
National Apprenticeship Week Success at Uxbridge College and Harrow College
Sector News
London’s top College provider of Apprenticeships celebrated a highly
Take a 360 tour of East Sussex College during latest virtual open event
Sector News
Year 10s and 11s across the region will have the opportunity to join E
Apprentice Ceris is engineering an exciting career in Gwynedd
Sector News
An exciting career in civil engineering awaits apprentice Ceris Alaw J
LCCM launches ‘Women in Music’ for International Women’s Day
Sector News
The month-long campaign will culminate with a free online event featur
Barton Peveril's Director of Maths Nominated for University Award
Sector News
@bartonpeveril’s Director of Mathematics and Computing, Kyle Evans,
The numbers work for Lewis
Sector News
A student from Barking & Dagenham College (@barkingcollege) has pa
Finding out about careers
Sector News
Barking & Dagenham College (@BarkingCollege) celebrated National C
Bauer Media Audio creates more opportunities for women in radio by launching new Women in Programming and Finding Female Talent programmes
Sector News
Focusing on both upskilling female freelancers and finding the next ge
Plymouth Powerful Women
Sector News
A website and heritage trail celebrating the achievements of iconic wo

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel has published a new article: Teachers reveal the true state of mental health in schools 2 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 6 minutes ago

Purlos Continues to Grow! Announces Appointment of Advisor, Ex AOC Chief Executive Martin Doel.: We are incredibly… https://t.co/ZuMP3r9V3T
View Original Tweet

Uxbridge College
Uxbridge College has published a new article: National Apprenticeship Week Success at Uxbridge College and Harrow College 8 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5463)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page