Develop Training Announces Senior Promotion

Matthew Gray

Develop Training (@DevelopTraining), the UK's leading accredited provider of compliance, technical and safety training, is delighted to confirm the promotion of Matthew Gray to the new role of Head of Operations and Training.

Matthew, who joined Develop in 2018 as Operations Manager, has a wealth of experience in the sector, having held roles of Electrical Training Manager and National Curriculum Manager after beginning his career as an electrical lecturer.

Following his graduation from the University of Derby in 2010, Matthew has built a proven track record in strategic senior leadership and management as well as having a high level of experience and skills in coaching, lecturing, training and electrical engineering.

Matthew said: “I joined Develop as I knew the Operations Manager role would expose me to every aspect of the business and therefore was the perfect match for my skills in the operational side of the business.

“It also provided me with the opportunity to continue to work on the improvement of the customer journey as a whole, especially around the quality of training and to ensure every single touchpoint for our customers is of the highest quality, allowing us to be more responsive to their needs.

“It is this whole operational and training ‘journey’ that has helped me to develop my existing skills and to create many new ones. There has been further opportunity to make a real difference and to help support the business growth following the acquisition by JTL Training in October 2019, and this has allowed a broader approach with lots of further opportunities to share best practice across the whole group, which has been extremely beneficial.

“In my new position as Head of Operations and Training, I will focus on continuing to develop the operational side of the business, further enhancing the quality and range of our courses and the way in which we deliver them through innovative methods, whilst continuing to build an incredible team.”

Develop’s Managing Director, John Kerr, said:

“The Operations and Training Manager is a new senior role we have introduced, which not only supports the business growth but importantly recognises the impact Matthew has made throughout the business.

“The role will also support Develop’s strategic plan for the business over the coming years. With the future, dare we say, starting to look very positive again and with the pandemic causing us to accelerate plans for taking more courses online, Matthew has been instrumental in this area as well as leading on the creation of Develop’s innovative blended learning courses aimed at our sectors to meet demand from customers.

“Matthew’s contribution during his three years at Develop has been exceptional and demonstrates the pedigree of our team to flourish in their specialist areas. I am delighted to congratulate Matthew on his promotion and look forward to seeing his further development.”

