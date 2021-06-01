Oxford International Education Group expands career prospects for international students through new partnership with the University of Bradford, a top 25 UK university for graduate prospects.

A new partnership that will empower international students to start their undergraduate and postgraduate degrees has been agreed upon between the University of Bradford (@UniofBradford) and Oxford International Education Group (@oxford_int).

The new University of Bradford International College will welcome its first group of students in September 2021 to the main City Campus at the University of Bradford. It will help international students prepare for an undergraduate or postgraduate degree course at the University through an extensive range of pathway courses. This includes being one of the few UK institutions to offer students both a level 3 standalone CAS and a level 6 combined CAS at foundation level.

Through the University of Bradford International College, Oxford International Education Group will increase access to opportunities for students and partners, a goal that remains at the forefront of the group’s mission. By partnering with the University of Bradford, a top 25 UK university for graduate prospects1, Oxford International Education Group continues its vision of building a stronger pathway to future employability for international students in the UK.

The UK remains one of the most popular international student destinations globally, renowned for its excellence in higher education and research. The UK has strengthened its position since announcing the Graduate Route (also known as post-study work visa), where eligible graduates will have the opportunity to stay and secure employment in the UK for up to two years. With international student enrolments continuing to grow to 485,645 (5.9%2) in 2018/19 and the UK government plans to increase this to 600,000 by 2030, the UK is set to become the global destination of choice for international students.

The global pandemic has amplified the importance of the UK government’s strategy and the sector-wide approach to building these further employment opportunities for international students. Future employability is a major factor when choosing to study a degree for students across the globe. Universities are beginning to shift more focus towards the need to provide this route to success through many areas such as market-leading programmes of study, career and employability services, and real-world work experience.

The University of Bradford, with over 50 years of academic excellence, works with industry experts to provide students with an innovative, immersive, and industry-ready study experience. By anticipating the needs of employers and using this to tailor course curricula, students have the opportunity to become the future talent that is now sought worldwide.

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News @COLEGCAMBRIA swept the board at a national skills tournament. The col Sector News The government has begun its search for a chief executive of the Advan Sector News #NHS apprentices Woramon Davies and Omar Bojang are developing new car

The University of Bradford International College will prepare international students for living and studying in the UK before continuing to their degree course at the University of Bradford. By developing students’ university-level study skills and their English language level, they are given the support and teaching that will prepare them for future success in various subjects. Undergraduate pathway students can choose from Business, Engineering, Science, Computing and Creative Industries and Social Sciences. In contrast, postgraduate pathway students can choose to study

Business and Management, Engineering and Science related degrees. Through this choice of pathways, students will have access to highly regarded degrees from the University of Bradford, including Chemical Engineering and Civil Engineering, top 10 in the UK3. In addition, the University is top 10 in the UK for Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy, Optometry and Forensic Science1.

Shirley Congdon, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Bradford, said:

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with Oxford International Education Group, who have an excellent reputation in the sector. Together, we will provide greater access to a high-quality educational experience for more international students through our shared vision of a world of inclusion and equality of opportunity. We take great pride in outstanding teaching, research and innovation and look forward to welcoming students to our global community.”

Oxford International Education Group operates on-campus international colleges in the UK and Europe and will manage the University of Bradford International College. In addition to their portfolio of University Partnerships, the group runs English language centres across the UK and North America and delivers online academic and vocation courses through the OI Digital Institute. With an extensive recruitment network, Oxford International Education Group offers greater access to international markets for the University, including key regions within the Gulf and South Asia. This will help increase diversity on campus and the overall international student experience.

Lil Bremermann-Richard, Chief Executive Officer of Oxford International Education Group, adds:

“Our new partnership with the University of Bradford will create future opportunities for students, at a time where choice and access to this has been very challenging. For Oxford International Education Group, this will be a valuable addition to our portfolio of a small select number of university partners. With each partnership, we pride ourselves on working collaboratively with our university colleagues to deliver an impactful and attractive range of courses that support the needs of international students and global industries alike.”

Applications for the first intake in September 2021 and January 2022 are open now. The Oxford International Education Group global recruitment team will be supporting education agents and students with further information or visit www.oxfordinternational.com/University-of-Bradford.