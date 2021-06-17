Manchester Metropolitan Uni chooses Sage portal for all accounting and finance students

Manchester Metropolitan University chooses Sage as learning partner for next generation of accountants
Accounting Software and Cloud Computing become compulsory learning for trainee accountants
London, UK, 16 June 2021 – Sage, the market leader in cloud business management solutions, today announced that Manchester Metropolitan University has chosen Sage Business Cloud Accounting and Sage Qualifications interactive e-Learning portal for all its accounting and finance students.
This new qualification will be a mandatory unit for second year students studying for their BSc Accounting and Finance course. The unit covers key skills in accounting software and cloud computing, that are increasingly vital in many roles across the sector.
The University’s programme will be supported by AAT, the UK’s leading qualification and professional body for technical accountants and bookkeepers.
Sage has a proven track record in the accountant learning environment with more than 100,000 learners already progressing through its education system since its launch in 2012, with a 70% full-time employment rate following the course*.
From September 2021, the multi-year agreement will provide Manchester Metropolitan’s students with key skills and embedded qualifications to make them highly employable after graduation. Designed to nurture the accountants of the future, the unit will provide the real-world entrepreneurial and business skills which will be in demand to support businesses of all sizes in the post-COVID economy. The collaboration is the first in which Sage Business Cloud is being deployed by a university course using the innovative Sage Data Automarker, which allows learners to easily submit data for automatic assessment and immediate feedback.
After completing the unit, students will have a full qualification that showcases the development of high-quality accounting attributes and technological skillsets that are demanded by the industry.
Grant Picknell, VP Accountants, at Sage, said: “The Sage learning eco-system has been developed and nurtured using our vast experience and insight and the thousands of conversations we have with accountants every year. We use this to develop our learning pathways to help students gain hands-on skills using real life scenarios and anonymised financial data. This allows for richer decision-making, more insightful learning and a deeper understanding of the role accountants play.
“The past year has proven how vital accountants are to the nation’s businesses. I am excited that so many students will leave their education with relevant skills that the industry now demands, using the brand that UK accountants have trusted for 40 years. I am proud that Sage will be supporting Manchester MET to develop the next era of UK accountants.”
Steven Drew, AAT’s Head of Markets and Products, said: “AAT recognises that software and technology is changing the role of the modern accountant. AAT is excited to work with Sage and support the students at Manchester Metropolitan to ensure they develop the practical skills and understanding to set them on the right course to become successful accountancy professionals.”
Kerry Patton, Senior Lecturer in Accounting, Finance and Banking at Manchester Metropolitan University, said: “We know that the use of accounting software is something our students are often asked about when applying for placements, internships or graduate roles. We are delighted to partner with Sage to provide our students with these vital skills and we look forward to seeing the difference this makes to our students’ studies and employability.”