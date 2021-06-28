 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

World-renowned child development expert Professor Colwyn Trevarthen to give keynote address at Norland’s annual research conference

Details
Hits: 179
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Professor Colwyn Trevarthen

@NorlandCollege is delighted to announce that one of the world’s leading experts in infant brain development, communication and emotional health, Professor Colwyn Trevarthen, will give the keynote address at its annual research conference in Bath.

Colwyn Trevarthen is Emeritus Professor of Child Psychology and Psychobiology at the University of Edinburgh. After training as a biologist in his native New Zealand, Professor Trevarthen went on to research infancy at Harvard University. He has published widely on brain development, infant communication and emotional health.

His research has demonstrated that a newborn baby has an innate ability to initiate and build up a dialogic relationship and shared understanding with an adult through eye contact, smiling and other holistic body functions rhythmically and cooperatively. He believes this shared understanding is a critical aspect of the very rapid cultural development of new born infants and that babies are looking for companionship (including a sense of fun and playfulness), engagement and relationship.

He says: “I think the ideal companion – and it can be a practitioner or not – is a familiar person who really treats the baby with playful human respect.”

The world-famous specialist provider of childcare training and higher education will hold its annual research conference on 29 June 2021. Professor Trevarthen will open proceedings with a keynote address entitled ‘joy and pride for play with friends from birth’. Leading experts at Norland and from across the UK will speak on a range of topics including a review of different approaches to infant sleep, the development of a therapeutic intervention framework for young autistic children, the benefits of outdoor activities, the development of curious minds, the benefits of virtual practical training for developing professional skills, what makes home-based childcare distinctive, and on teaching and assessing early years undergraduate students.

The Bath-based early years centre will also shortly announce a call for papers for the first issue of its new online, peer-reviewed research journal, the Norland Educare Research Journal. The open-access journal will focus on the under-researched area of home-based childcare. It is due to be launched in June 2022. Access to the journal will be free, enabling researchers, teachers, students, early years practitioners, parents and policy makers as well as anyone with an interest in the subject to access the latest cutting-edge research and knowledge.

Dr Janet Rose, Principal of Norland, said:

“We’re delighted to welcome Professor Colwyn Trevarthen as well as many other experts to Norland to contribute to our second annual research conference. The field of homebased childcare is not very well understood in research terms and yet it is such a critical aspect of our lives in shaping our development and our future selves. At Norland, we are in the unique position to be able to apply almost 130 years of pioneering expertise in training childcare practitioners and working with children and families to much-needed research in this area. Our growing research portfolio is yet another major step in our journey towards our ambition to become the first specialist early years university in the world.”

Cambridge Education Group transforms its Global Reach
Sector News
Since 1952, Cambridge Education Group has been delivering the highest
West London College Drylining Level 2 Apprentice Competes in Skillbuild 2021
Sector News
Drylining Level 2 apprentice, Tommy Falco, competed in the prestigious
When Labour says education is our priority, we mean it â€“ and we fund it
Sector News
@UKLabour - Kate Greenâ€™s Festival of Education speech Speaking at th

Professor Theodora Papatheodorou, Research Fellow and Editor of the Norland Journal of Educare Research, added:

“I’m delighted to be leading research activities at such a high-quality and unique institution as Norland. This year’s research conference is jam packed with the very latest insights and knowledge from child and student learning-focused research, for both the child and the student are at the heart of Norland’s educational provision. It is of particular pleasure to welcome Professor Colwyn Trevarthen, who with his talk on the ‘joy and pride for play with friends from birth’, invites us to re-think play and playfulness and the role of affectionate play companions in helping babies and infants to discover and make sense of themselves.”

The conference and journal announcements come at an exciting time for Norland, which has just celebrated winning gold at the Whatuni Student Choice Awards for enhanced graduate outcomes , beating many other universities to the top spot. Norland is a TEF Gold-rated institution – the highest standard possible for undergraduate teaching and learning in the UK – and holds taught degree awarding powers, which were granted by the Privy Council in 2019.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Cambridge Education Group transforms its Global Reach
Sector News
Since 1952, Cambridge Education Group has been delivering the highest
West London College Drylining Level 2 Apprentice Competes in Skillbuild 2021
Sector News
Drylining Level 2 apprentice, Tommy Falco, competed in the prestigious
Building Success at Skills Competition Wales
Sector News
@NPTCGroup School of Construction and the Built Environment couldn’t
Barnsley College’s Esports team finishes first
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege Sports Academy #Esports (Electronic Sports) team, BSA
Mini athletics, big ambitions!
Sector News
A former @BarkingCollege student has found his dream job as a lead coa
Major £2.8 million UKRI research programme to explore mental health outcomes for care-experienced young people
Sector News
The four-year programme is led by an interdisciplinary team from the u
When Labour says education is our priority, we mean it – and we fund it
Sector News
@UKLabour - Kate Green’s Festival of Education speech Speaking at th
Solitary Students: One in Four UK Students Without Friends at University, Accenture Research Finds
Sector News
A major new report from @Accenture and Cibyl called University: The Be
Hales Group Kickstarters Offered Permanent Positions in Diss and Thetford
Sector News
Following the completion of their Kickstart placements, Amelia and Kia
Loadhog’s packaging solutions provide big sustainable savings for international manufacturer Böllhoff
Sector News
Manufacturing work with a wide variety of goods and materials such as
College deliver training to world-renowned The Turing Trust
Sector News
Borders College (@BordersCollege) Department of Enterprise and Busines
University and Royal Navy agree to join forces for marine autonomy research
Sector News
The University of Plymouth and the Royal Navy have joined forces to co

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5826)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page